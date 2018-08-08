DuBOIS — Details of proposals for the purchase of the Sandy Township water and sanitary sewer systems were revealed at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
One proposal was received from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. and two proposals were submitted by the City of DuBois, according to township Manager Dave Monella.
The supervisors would like to receive public input before making a decision on which proposal to accept. A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Oklahoma Fire Department Fire Hall, 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser summarized the two proposals available for consideration by the supervisors.
Aqua Proposal
The Aqua proposal involves a cash purchase amount of $12 million for the system, Bowser said. It includes a sewer rate decrease while the water rate would remain unchanged. Based 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $60.25 for water, $73.75 for sewage, and $121.75 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
“The term proposed for these rates is until the next rate case which Aqua is anticipating to take effect in 2022,” Bowser said.
Rate increases are subject to review and approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for regulated public utilities, Bowser said.
City of DuBois Proposals
The City of DuBois offered two proposals.
The acquisition proposal includes a $0.00 cash purchase plus $7 million toward paying off the debt. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $41.71 for water, $59.41 for sewage, and $88.87 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The terms for this proposal for those rates would be until construction of a new sewage plant which the city anticipates in approximately three years.
Water rates are regulated by the PUC for water and the city anticipates PUC regulation for sewer rates.
The second proposal includes paying off the debt again with an additional $5 million cash, which based on the original estimate of $7 million for debt, would make the city’s offer also $12 million, Bowser said.
“They have also since the original proposal agreed they would stick to the $12 million even though the debt has decreased,” Bowser said.
The water rates under the second proposal would be $44.83 per month for 3,000 gallons of usage, sewer rate would be $63.19 per month for 3,000 gallons of usage, and a sewer and water customer using 3,000 gallons would pay $95.77.
Again, the terms for this proposal for those rates would be until construction of a new sewage plant in approximately three years. Rate increases are subject to review and approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for regulated public utilities.
Additional Considerations
- The DuBois proposals require the township to agree that DuBois can determine who serves future service areas within the township with the exception of the Treasure Lake development.
- Aqua has indicated no tap fees are charged to new customers on their systems. DuBois, like other municipally-operated systems does charge tap fees to offset capital expenditures.
- Sandy Township is responsible, in the view of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources to provide for safe sewage disposal within its boundaries. As such, the township will be required to work with any third party provider to provide service to areas of need in the future.
- The Aqua proposal requires the township to reduce the inflow and infiltration surcharge prior to signing an asset purchase agreement.
- Sale to either of the proposers requires review and approval by the PUC.
