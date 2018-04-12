DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Community Band is looking for music enthusiasts to help continue a long tradition of music in the DuBois area.
In the late 80’s, a group of musicians felt that a city the size of DuBois should have a community band.
Jack Averill decided to organize a band. He asked the late Lew Zeigler, retired band director from Ridgway, to direct the group and the American Legion to sponsor it.
The concept of a community band is to give young musicians the opportunity to play with older professionals, many of whom are retired music directors, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
When it became necessary for Zeigler to retire for health reasons, Averill assumed leadership of the group. Now that Averill has retired from the band, Dickson Tattersall, a retired music teacher from Brookville, is the director and plays the drums.
“This is like a family away from a family,” Tattersall said.
In fact, several of the members are family including Nancy Hill and her daughter, Kristin, as well as Dawneen Good and her two daughters, Katrina Good and Larina Good.
The band operates year-round, playing performances at various times throughout the year, from summer concerts around the area to an annual benefit Christmas program for various local charities. It is the group’s goal to keep alive the 150-plus year old tradition of wind bands in the Clearfield/Jefferson County area.
Members of the band come from all over the DuBois area, including Brookville and Brockway.
The band is open and welcoming to all music enthusiasts. Those who play an instrument and are interested in getting together to share their talents in a community band are invited to join.
The band’s repertoire includes traditional marches, show tunes, pops, patriotic music and classics. It provides an opportunity for members to get together to enjoy playing and share a love of music with fellow musicians.
The band rehearses Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at Parkside Community Center.
“With only about 15 members, we are in need of more players and some more gigs,” said Becky Raybuck, of DuBois, a community band member for three years.
Those who play clarinets, trumpets and trombones are needed most, but anyone who wants to play any instrument is welcome. Some of the members have extra instruments if someone doesn’t have their own.
For more information, call Tattersall at 814-849-7895, Raybuck at 814-299-6418 or Dick Trudgen at 814-375-9157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.