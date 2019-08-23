The community and a local business have made sure DuBois and Brockway area school district students were not short on backpacks or supplies when they started the new year today.
Starting in late July, H&R Block of DuBois started collecting new backpacks and/or school supplies for students in grades kindergarten through 12th.
“H&R Block is dedicated to giving back to the community,” said franchise owner Tina Sabados. “We want to see all of these students succeed. It’s just about giving back, making a difference and taking pride in the community that we live in.”
When delivering the backpacks and school supplies to the area school districts, Sabados said the drive received tremendous community support.
“It was phenomenal,” said Sabados. “It was just absolutely amazing.”
Thanks to the support of H&R Block and DuBois area residents, DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said the district received 87 backpacks of school supplies available for students in need.
“We are most grateful for the donations and for the support from the community to help these students have a great start to the school year,” said Benton. “This means the world to children who are starting a new school year without a backpack and the school supplies that they can have in their homes. We provide school supplies for our students while they’re here at school, but it’s important for them to have these supplies at home as well. So, we’re just most grateful.”
In addition to the backpacks, school supplies donated included pencils, mechanical pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, binders, folders, glue sticks, tissues or anything else a student might need.
Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza also expressed his thanks to the community and H&R Block for helping students in need.
“We received an enormous amount of school supplies which are being donated to students in the various grade levels,” said Vizza. “Hopefully through the program, we can help reduce the stress level to families as the new school year begins. Helping one another. That’s what it’s all about.”
Backpack and school supplies were delivered to the area schools on Aug. 19 prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Both DuBois and Brockway school district students started school today.
Benton said when the district receives the backpacks of school supplies, the administration sets them out on a table in the lobby for parents and students to select a backpack of their choice during orientations and open house. If a staff member notices that a child doesn’t have a backpack on the first day of school and there are still backpacks remaining, the district makes sure the child receives one.
“The children are our future and we just want to see them all succeed,” said Sabados.