Members of the DuBois Area High School Marching Band participated in band camp this week and the week of Aug. 3 under the direction of Director Melinda Swauger. See more photos from band camp on page A12.
FINDING A RHYTHM
DuBois Area High School Band Camp
Elaine Haskins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
One dies as truck crashes from I-80 bridge into Walter Dick Park
-
DuBois woman accused of purposely blowing her breath on someone at store
-
Ridgway woman facing harassment, trespassing charges
-
DuBois man killed in motorcycle accident
-
Clearfield, Jefferson counties report new COVID-19 cases
-
Ridgway man charged with child endangerment felonies
-
Rockton woman dies in vehicle accident
-
Clearfield County reports first death, Elk County reports new COVID-19 cases
-
Boy saves elderly neighbor from rabid fox attack
-
Reynoldsville man faces drug charges after call to parking lot
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.