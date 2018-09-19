DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School remains closed for professional cleaning today.
A notice on the DuBois Area School District website stated, “Lab tests returned this afternoon from Mountain Research, LLC indicated that three rooms were cleared.” Additional results from the other rooms were to be available later Tuesday evening; however, the findings had not been announced by press time.
“Serv-Pro is continuing with the final stages of the remediation process,” the notice continued. “As part of this remediation, a vapor barrier is being installed in a crawl space beneath the first floor in one area of the school. Once the vapor barrier is completely installed, Serv-Pro will treat the area with an anti-microbial agent. Follow up tests will then be conducted by Mountain Research, LLC.”
The high school has been closed since Thursday after mold was discovered in 14 classrooms, the swimming pool area, and the cafeteria. Students at the middle school and four elementary schools have been attending school as usual. Jeff Tech students and Penn State classes are also continuing as normal.
