DuBOIS — Thanks to the efforts of DuBois Area High School English teacher Lauren McLaughlin and her students, Christ the King Manor residents were still the recipients of the “Operation Be the Light: Adopt a Resident 2020” effort this holiday season.
McLaughlin said each year, she aims to put together a community service opportunity for students, helping them to earn those hours and learn about the benefits of volunteer as well.
“Volunteering at the nursing home began last year, when — with the help of area businesses — we were able to hand-deliver gift bags for residents at Christ the King Manor and do a cookie social with them,” she said. “Based on the experience of my students and my own children from that night, I knew how important it was for both the students and the residents to continue this tradition.”
But then, McLaughlin said, COVID-19 happened. However, the need to volunteer and connect with residents was “more important than ever.”
McLaughlin said she then reached out to Robin Badger at CTKM.
“I knew that residents of our area nursing homes were at risk of great social isolation due to the pandemic,” she added.
She also knew that area businesses are also struggling due to the pandemic, some in no position to donate this year.
“Instead, I used social media to reach out to the community,” McLaughlin said. “The post was shared 59 times on Facebook.”
Because of the generosity of DAHS students and families, employees of area businesses and kind-hearted community members, as well as local Girl Scout troops, the DAHS team delivered 110 gift bags to CTKM this year, McLaughlin said.
Operation Be the Light requested a list of needed items for residents, including personal hygiene products, socks, playing cards and puzzles, crafting kits, scarves, house plants and others. Each gift bag donated earned students three hours of community service.
Additionally, each gift bag contained a hand-written, positive and personal message, according to the “Adopt a Resident” flyer.