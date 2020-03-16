DuBOIS — Three DuBois Area High School students presented their research projects this month at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition at Penn State University at Altoona, according to teacher Doug Brennan.
The students included senior Felicity Enseki, who presented her project on “Radiation Reducation,” and freshman Michaela Albers, whose project was entitled, “Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion.” Both received first awards and are eligible to attend the PJAS state competition May 17-19 at Penn State University, University Park.
Senior Jayden Fulkroad presented, “How Much Cell Phone Radiation?” receiving a second award.
The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science is a statewide organization of junior and senior high school students designed to stimulate and promote interest in science among its members through the development of research projects and investigations.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is divided into 12 PJAS regions. Each PJAS region consists of two or more counties. Every PJAS region has one or more directors and a treasurer who oversee the operation of the region.
PJAS also has a state director, a state secretary, and two state treasurers, as well as committees for judging, safety, technicians and awards.