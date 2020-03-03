DuBOIS — Not only is Sheri Price of Reynoldsville this year’s DuBois Area Jaycees president, but she also received recognition for having her project named the Event of the Year for 2019.
Price was the chairwoman of the Jaycees’ Beer Tent fundraising project at the Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival last year. This was the second year for the beer tent.
“We had a much better location this time and much better turnout,” said Price. “The first year we did make a very small profit but essentially broke even. This year we made a considerable amount that we’re able to put toward our (Jaycees) other community services.”
It was a process to get the project approved.
“I did have to go to the Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting to present a petition for a waiver of the open container law just for the day,” said Price.
Price, who is the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council District executive, decided to join the Jaycees organization because she has a passion for serving the community.
“My sister is actually one of the national vice presidents for the national organization, and I guess in a way since 2005, she’s been wanting me to join, too,” said Price. “She joined so, she’s been talking about the Jaycees, and I’ve done a lot of activities with her chapter, but she lives in North Carolina so it’s not like I could join them and it finally worked out that I was able to join a few years ago, and I’m happy I did. I love it.”
Two services that may not get a lot of attention each year but are things that they love, said Price, is that the DuBois Jaycees award two scholarships to a high school graduating senior who applies from DuBois Area High School, Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic, DuBois Christian School and Jeff Tech vocational school.
Students can check with their school counselors for additional information on the scholarship.
In addition, the DuBois Jaycees distributes a total of $4,500 among various local non-profit or charitable groups.
The goal this year is to continue adding new members to the community while serving the community in heartfelt ways.