DuBOIS — After moving back to her hometown of DuBois after living away for awhile, Summer Anderson, 34, the 2019 Jaycee of the Year, was looking to volunteer and meet new people when she joined the DuBois Area Jaycees approximately 10 years ago.
“I thought I’d give it a shot, and it’s definitely cool to see it evolve,” said Anderson. “I think the aging out kind of keeps it fresh, and that’s what I like about that.” “Aging out” refers to how the organization is for members betwen the ages of 21-40.
Anderson, who is the club’s 2020 historian and public relations person, said if she had to choose a favorite activity the Jaycees do, it would be the Christmas shopping spree for families referred by the DuBois Area School District. The Jaycees meet at Walmart, grab a shopping cart, three or four children’s names and get everything on the list. There is a budget of $100 for each child.
“I love that. It’s so much fun. We get so much back and shop and it’s really cool to see that,” said Anderson. “And then fundraising wise, I mean I’ve always enjoyed our golf scramble. I helped chair it in 2019. But years past I’ve just played and donated, but I’ve always enjoyed that one as a fundraising event.”
Anderson, who is employed part-time at Paris Companies in DuBois and also is a freelance writer and web designer, said she was surprised to receive the Jaycee of the Year award.
“I think we all do what we do in the Jaycees because we want to help our group and the community,” said Anderson. “And there’s a lot of really good members and a lot of people really stepped up. There’s a lot good people to choose from and everyone helps in such different ways that some people we don’t even see, but they do so much behind the scenes. It was a surprise because it is such a good group of people.”
With approximately 25 active members, Anderson said the Jaycees always welcome new members. It gives the individual that feeling that they have made a difference both within the community and in someone’s life.
“Come to a few meetings and see what you think about our organization,” said Anderson. “Don’t be afraid. I think there’s a fear people get. And I understand, we were all there. We all walked into this like, what are we going to, what is this about? I know the first time I was a little bit nervous just because I was going without knowing anyone. But just go, you’ll be fine.”