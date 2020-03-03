DuBOIS — Kayla Stockdale of DuBois, the 2020 DuBois Area Jaycees vice president of management development, was one of three members honored for her dedication to the organization in 2019.
Having just joined the organization in the beginning of 2019, Stockdale received the Rookie of the Year award. Stockdale said she enjoys being a part the group of young professionals who lead busy lives, but still find time to give back to the community throughout the year by hosting fundraisers, many charitable events and who volunteer in many local activities.
Stockdale, 26, learned about the Jaycees through another member, Jamie Hoffer.
“After college, I wanted to get more involved in the community,” said Stockdale, who is a marketing specialist at Priority First Federal Credit Union. “After work and just going home, I felt like I needed something extra to do. I went to a Jaycees meeting and saw how much they were doing in the community.”
Stockdale helped with one of the Jaycees’ most popular activities, providing free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need, and she was hooked. Annually, in partnership with Martin’s Foods of DuBois, the Jaycees deliver boxes of turkey, mashed potatoes, pies and other sides to approximately 30 families in the local community who may not be fortunate enough to have had a Thanksgiving meal.
“It just felt good to help give back, especially on Thanksgiving,” said Stockdale.
She said she never expected to receive the Rookie of the Year award, which is given to a member who has been involved for a year or less.
“I just tried to help out as much as I could, and fellow members voted for me. I was excited about receiving it,” she said.
Anyone who may be interested in joining the Jaycees is invited to attend one of their monthly meetings held on the third Tuesday of each month at the Fairfield Inn in DuBois at 7 p.m.
“Come to a meeting and check it out. I’ve made a lot of good friends and it’s definitely pushed me into the community more, which is something I wanted to do, and it’s just nice to give back,” said Stockdale.