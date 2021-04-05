DuBOIS — It was a brisk but sunny day for Saturday’s annual DuBois Area Jaycees Easter egg hunt at the DuBois City Park.
Jaycees President Sheri Price said approximately 130 children, along with their families, came to find Easter eggs scattered throughout the park.
“For a quarantine year, we think that is pretty good,” said Price.
During a “normal” year, Price said the Jaycees have usually supplied everything for the egg hunt.
“Last year, we did a drive-through and put baskets together for the children,” said Price. “Because of that, we’ve basically decimated our entire egg stock. We were very fortunate, Legends Powersports from Brockway sponsored us. They purchased all of the candy and the eggs. Everything else was through our general fundraising, which right now we are doing a gift card tree raffle that will be drawn on April 20.”
Members from the DuBois City Police Department, Sandy Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police made an appearance at the egg hunt and distributed candy and gifts to the children.
Employees from Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania also helped the Jaycees stuff eggs for the event. It was the second year of them helping out.
Price said the Jaycees next activity will be to help out at the 17th annual Downtown DuBois Inc. Spring Clean Up on Saturday, April 24.
Next, the annual Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce/DuBois Area Jaycee Golf Tournament will be held Friday, May 28 at Silver Woods Golf Course, Treasure Lake. They are now accepting teams, sponsors and prize donations. For more information, call the chamber at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.