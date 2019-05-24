Thursday’s School to Watch celebration at the DuBois Area Middle School marked a milestone of 12 years of excellence, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“On behalf of the DuBois Area School District, I commend you – every single person in this gymnasium – for being re-designated for the fourth time as a School to Watch,” Benton said. “Over the past three years our school district and our middle school has sustained many changes. Yet despite those changes, we have remained committed to excellence and to providing a well-rounded education to our students.”
Benton said she is often asked how the middle school has sustained this prestigious designation.
“The answer is simple: We have the best the best students, the best teachers, the best staff, the best principals and the best community,” Benton said. “More specifically, the answer is you. You are the reason we have earned this title. Some may not realize that the determination of the Schools to Watch State Team is not based upon the evaluation of one day. The determination is based upon a comprehensive review of the past three years.”
She said re-designation is never a guarantee but rather a distinction that must be sustained, enhanced and earned.
“Over the years, numerous middle schools have attempted to sustain their reign of excellence but only two middle schools in the state remain at the top with continuous designations,” Benton said. “I’m beyond proud that our middle school remains in the top two and I am confident that we will keep our steadfast commitment to ensure that our success continues for many years to come. I believe in you and I believe in us. You are strong. You are talented. You are capable. You are deserving. You make a difference. You are important. You are leaders.”
With those characteristics, Benton said she is confident that the middle school will continue to be a force of excellence in academics, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational supports.
Over the next three years, she challenged everyone to make a positive impact on the school and community as they prepare for the next evaluation.
“Take pride in and responsibility for your actions. Treat everyone, including yourself, with respect. Act with integrity. Demonstrate impeccable character. Assume the best in others. Exhibit a positive attitude. Cultivate compassion and kindness. Help those in need. Lead with courage,” Benton said.
As the designations add up, the expectations for the next evaluation intensify, she said.
“However, with this team, I have no doubt that we will continue to not only meet, but exceed these rigorous expectations and set the finest example for all middle schools across the nation,” Benton said. “With a reputation of an educational superpower, it’s just what we do. We define excellence.”
Principal Darren Hack also expressed appreciation to every student, teacher, staff member, parent and community member that has contributed to the school’s success as a School to Watch. He also thanked Bruce Vosburgh and Paul Meck, from Schools to Watch, for recognizing the middle school. Vosburgh presented the middle school with the Schools to Watch re-designation 2019-2022 banner Thursday.
On behalf of the DuBois Area School Board, President Larry Salone extended congratulations to the faculty, staff and students for being recognized as a School to Watch for 12 years.
“This isn’t normal,” said Salone. “This is a very rare thing. There are a ton of schools in Pennsylvania that would love to receive this honor. And don’t think this is the new normal. You just don’t achieve this by going through the motions. You have to continue to work harder and harder to achieve the higher standards that all the other schools are trying to achieve. We’re (board) very proud of you.”
Opening remarks were given by DAMS Student Council President Madelyn Crabtree.
“I just want to say how amazing it is that our school has received Schools to Watch again,” said Crabtree. “It is an honor for our school and I expect nothing less from them. This school is truly excellent and it has achieved such a great thing. I remember back to when I started sixth grade. I was so nervous about coming to middle school, but my nerves were eased very fast because the middle school is such a welcoming and kind environment. DAMS has always been a great environment and I walk with pride saying and knowing that I attend here.”
“Every day here I’m always welcome and treated with respect from both the staff members and my fellow classmates,” Crabtree said. “Our teachers demonstrate, our teachers will stop at nothing for their students, through their patience, respect and faith in each and every student. Creating amazing relationships with everyone and bringing our school together, this school provides so much for its student and it is a great honor that we have achieved such an award.”
The school’s re-designation was first announced in December when Vosburgh notified the district.
The DAMS was recognized at the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Education State Conference at the Penn Stater Conference Center in State College on Feb. 24. They will be recognized nationally with all the other recognized STW schools across the country in Washington DC at the National Forum’s National Schools to Watch Conference on June 27-29.
The DuBois Middle School was among two schools that were initially recognized 12 years ago as a Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools: “Schools to Watch” as part of a recognition program developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform. This is the fourth time DAMS and Pine-Richland Middle School in Gibsonia have been re-designated, and they are the first re-designated schools in Pennsylvania.
Also speaking at the celebration were state Rep. Matt Gabler, Brian Subich, field representative for U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, Brady Township Supervisor Charlie Muth, school Director and DuBois Dream owner/player Albert Varacallo III. The middle school band and chorus also performed several musical pieces. A reception immediately followed the event in the cafeteria.