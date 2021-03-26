DuBOIS — As a way to give back to the community, the honor society and student council at the DuBois Area Middle School organized a food drive over the last two weeks and collected more than 2,000 items to donate to the DuBois Area Food Pantry this week.
“We try to inspire our students to be involved in the community,” said teacher and middle school honor society advisor Alisa Johnson. “The response we received blew our minds. It also turned into quite the competition between the homerooms.”
In addition, the teachers participated in Jeans Week, which raised a monetary donation of $240 for the food pantry.
“Oh, this is fantastic,” Rev. John Miller of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois, who oversees the pantry’s operations, said when he and other pantry volunteers picked up the donation.
Miller estimated that the food pantry receives substantial donations such as this about five times a year and he’s very appreciative.
“This will last weeks and weeks,” said Miller. “There are soups and canned vegetables and that will be really helpful. These kinds of things are great because those are things that we stock regularly, every can of vegetables in here is one less I have to go out and buy. So I’m saving 59 cents on every can of green beans I get here.”
The food pantry also receives smaller donations weekly from churches, said Miller, noting that every donation helps.
The van was pretty full when the food pantry volunteers went to pick up the middle school donation on Wednesday because it was full of laundry soap.
“We had a lady who spent hundreds and hundreds of her own dollars to buy laundry soap, dish soap, and shampoo for our clients,” said Miller. “We picked them up from the Dollar Tree. She’s also bought toothpaste, toothbrushes and dental floss for us. She’s done it for us more than once. She just wants to give back. She didn’t have a privileged upbringing and so she wants to give back now that she can. And she’s very generous.”
Overall, Miller said the food pantry is running very smoothly.
“We have adjusted pretty well to our new location and trying to take advantage of all the government programs that have come out for COVID,” said Miller. “We’re trying to work with the community, but also to work with the government, to understand the new programs and to take advantage of them for the benefit of the folks in our community. So that we get a part of everything the government’s doing. And it’s quite a bit, really with both money and food.”
At the end of March last year, the food pantry relocated to 228 First St. after being housed for 10 years in Mansell Stadium.
Despite COVID, Miller believes the number of people coming to the food pantry is about 10 percent less than previously.
“Because people are getting increases in their food stamps, increases in unemployment...and it’s mostly the larger families we’re not seeing as many of, because I think the schools are giving out a lot of food right now. But we get about 10 new families a month. Most of our seniors and adults, the numbers of those are about the same,” said Miller.
However, he said, there will be a time when the grants and increases in food stamps are going to eventually go away.
“So we’re just trying to perfect our processes so that when things go back to normal that we’re ready for it,” Miller said.
The food pantry tries to give out as many healthy staples as possible.
“We try to give out things that people can cook into meals, so meats, vegetables, starches, rice, pasta. These are the kinds of things we try to get out. I mean, if somebody brings us cake next, we’ll distribute it. But we don’t go out and supply cake mix for people,” said Miller. “We try to take advantage of all the different sources. We have both fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, fresh eggs, butter and milk.”
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport often sends the food pantry items to distribute.
“What I can’t get through them, I purchase through local groceries,” said Miller.
The food pantry is open the first, second and fourth Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m.
“And we’re still a choice pantry,” said Miller. “So when you show up, we give you a menu of about 65 items and you can choose what you like and what you eat. A lot of food pantries, you show up and they put a box in your trunk — maybe what you want and may be what you need and may be what you don’t. So, we let people shop through our stock, the items so that they can eat what they get.”
The food pantry services people who live in the territory of the DuBois Area School District, which includes parts of Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
“We do have certain income limits and all that, but the first time you come, we’ll send you away with a big compliment of food and then explain to you what kind of papers we need to see next time. Even if you don’t live in the school district the first time, we’ll still send you away with food.”
Miller said the pantry has about 30 volunteers who are present every time they are open, and then the total volume of volunteers is approximately 80.
“We have great volunteers,” said Miller. “We have the most amazing support from this community. Food, money, volunteer time, goodwill — this community supports this food pantry in a tremendous way. And for us volunteers, it’s a real joy to know that we’re supported so fully.”