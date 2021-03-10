DuBOIS — Over the past year and a half, DuBois Area Middle School students have been exploring and learning about vermicomposting — the process of worms eating food scraps.
Vermicomposting takes organic waste and turns it into a rich organic soil amendment, said teacher Cory Sholes, who is also a sponsor of the school’s Greenhouse/Outdoor Club. This product contains a diverse mix of nutrients and microorganisms that enhance the soil’s composition.
Vermicompost is the product that results when organic waste is digested and decomposed by micro and macro-organisms. Before this large-scale system became a reality, students used three different small scale systems to learn about vermicomposting, said Sholes.
The 5-foot-by-16-foot vermicomposter is located in the maintenance building behind the visitor bleachers at NextTier Bank Field at Mansell Stadium. Upon completion of assembly, the vermicomposter will provide many learning opportunities for middle school students, said Sholes.
The vermicomposter will provide students with opportunities to learn about habitats, ecosystems, organic decomposition, soil food web, ecological sustainability, microbiology, waste reduction, measuring and recycling.
There will also be many cross-curricular opportunities to engage students in hands-on science (anatomy), math (population growth, input/output, and capacity), economics (garbage costs and profits), and English and Language Arts (research, writing, and observing) concepts of study, said Sholes.
This system will also impact and benefit the local community by diverting organic waste from landfills, reducing trash collection fees, and creating resources from waste materials which will impact the community for years to come, said Sholes.
Martin’s of DuBois has also committed to a community/school partnership with the Greenhouse/Outdoor Club to provide ongoing donations of produce scraps to the vermicomposting project. The project will also be provided produce scraps by the school cafeteria and Charlie Chen’s.