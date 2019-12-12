DuBOIS — Elizabeth Deasey, a seventh-grade student at DuBois Area Middle School recently made a random act of kindness presentation to School Police Officer Janice Bart. It was Deasey’s way of paying it forward in memory of her brother, Jack, who her family lost as a stillborn.
The Deasey family decided to show appreciation to the School Police Officers of the DuBois Area School District for keeping the students and staff safe with a special presentation of gift certificates in memory of the stillborn child.
“Through the loss of our baby, Jack, we have been able to come together as family and friends to celebrate random acts of kindness on his birthday,” said Jessica Deasey. “That is important for my husband and I to share with our daughters.”
Jessica Deasey said they couldn’t do it without the support of their entire family and friends.
“We really appreciate their participation especially with the sensitive nature involved with the loss of a child,” said Jessica Deasey. “We will continue to celebrate the memory of Jack with continuing this cause to thank others for their good deeds and good will for our community. We have received a lot of joy through this project while keeping Jack’s memory alive in this special way. The school police program is so important. We have daughters at two different schools, and the officers have been present and make us feel so much better when dropping off or picking up our children by the work that they do.”
“Receiving such a heartfelt gift not only meant so much to me personally, but also meant a lot to all of the officers,” said Bart.
The district has SPOs at each of the elementary buildings, the middle school and the high school, said Bart.
“We enjoy what we do and feel it is important to share our law enforcement experience and job knowledge with being a resource in schools,” said Bart. “The icing on the cake is the trust, respect, relationships and friendships that have developed. The Deasey family is just an example of this. It makes it a true partnership as we all strive to work together to keep our school safe.”
Additionally, in efforts to maintain ethical conduct, SPOs cannot except personal gifts, said Bart.
“Thus, safety equipment will be purchased through appropriate acquisitions,” said Bart. “I appreciate the consideration and recognition from the Deasey family combined with the donations from their extended friends and family. It is an honor that they included us in their precious memorial but certainly wasn’t necessary. What is important is that every child feels safe coming to school. On behalf of the DASD Police, I will say it like this, ‘Thank you to the North Pole and back.’”