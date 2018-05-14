DuBOIS — Deacon Paul Boboige asked the DuBois Area School Board to “really think through” any proposed building programs at the board’s work session last week.
“Any schools you close, any schools you build, because it has a great effect on the children,” Boboige said during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Boboige recalled when another resident talked about the resiliency of children.
“Yes, they are. In these days, they’re facing drug decisions, alcohol, they come from broken families, there’s peer pressure, not to mention school shootings, and that kind of violence,” Boboige said. “At what point does that resilience break down, and the straw breaks the camel’s back?”
“When you close a school, they’re losing their family, their school family,” he said. “I know. I went from Sykesville to Reynoldsville to DuBois. When I went to DuBois, I barely saw anybody I (had known) throughout my life. It was not a good experience, going to a huge school.”
He urged the board to be deliberate in making any decisions.
“I’m sure you’re aware that there’s questions when you close schools, and then the board turns around and decides we need to build another school. So learn from those experiences,” Boboige said. “Be sure you know you’re making the best decision, before you commit. Explore all the options.”
Long ignored is Treasure Lake, said Boboige, noting it is the fastest growing region in the area.
“There’s no school there. They’re bused to other areas. Penfield’s is closed. Now they go through the traffic at the mall, in the school. Maybe the time is to build not a mega school, but a school to serve that area, down the road. There’s different options, too,” he said.
Traditionally, sixth-graders go to elementary school.
“Possibly, if those students went back to their home schools, you got room in the middle school, now, to take on students,” Boboige said. “That’s just two alternatives, and I’m sure that people could come up with many more.”
“Consider the kids. Consider their school families, the closeness that they have, that bond with their students, because there’s a lot of pressures,” he said.
Last June, the board accepted a proposal from KCBA Architects for a long-term educational facilities master plan for the district. Options for a proposed new elementary school have been presented by architect Mike Kelly of KCBA — one where the current Wasson Elementary School is located at 300 Wasson Ave. in Sandy Township and the other is on the soccer field property next to the middle school on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
No decisions have yet been made.
