DuBOIS — The final 2020-2021 general fund budget in the amount of $62,095,176 with no increase in property taxes was approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last Thursday’s meeting.
Those directors voting in favor of adopting the final budget included: Larry Salone, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Sam Armagost, Jeff Madinger Sr., Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd. Mark Gilga and Gil Barker were absent from the meeting.
Last year’s budget was $63,725,889.
The actual millage rate for Clearfield County is 95.28 and 30.24 in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.27 mills in Clearfield County and 30.67 mills in Jefferson County.
Total estimated revenues and other financing sources for next year’s budget is estimated at $58,660,244. Of that amount, $24,872,725 is from local sources, $30,764,188 from state revenue and $3,023,331 from federal revenue. Last year’s budget totaled $59,959,561.
The total estimated fund balance, revenues, and other financing sources available for appropriation for next year’s budget is estimated at $69,696,174.
Under expenditures, $33,525,962 will be spent on instruction; $18,663,319 for support services; $934,895 for operation of operation of non-instructional services; and $4,624,500 for facilities acquisition, construction and improvement services.
Facilities improvement will make up 3.9 percent of the district’s proposed budget for 2020-21 due to the Wasson Elementary addition and renovation project.
The district’s total cash and investments estimates for June 30, 2020, are listed at $26,145,210. It is projected to be $36,010,277 as of June 30, 2021.
The district’s long-term indebtedness is estimated at $13,880,883 as of June 30, 2020. It is projected to be $32,214,074 as of June 30, 2021.
In next year’s budget the total estimated ending committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance and budgetary reserve is listed at $8,195,998.
The board also approved the following tax rates to be re-enacted as appropriate: $5 per capita tax; $5 personal tax; 1/2 percent wage tax; 1/2 percent real estate transfer tax and $5 local service tax.