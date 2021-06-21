DuBOIS — The final 2021-22 general fund budget in the amount of $67,545,039 with no increase in property taxes was approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last Thursday’s meeting.
The budget was passed in a 7-0 vote. Those directors voting in favor were President Larry Salone, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Mark Gilga, Jeff Madinger, Robert Wachob and Dustan Dodd. Sam Armagost and Gil Barker were absent.
Last year’s budget was $62,095,176, representing an 8.8 percent change in the 2021-22 proposed final budget.
The actual millage is 95.34 in Clearfield County and 29.70 in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.28 in Clearfield County and 30.24 in Jefferson County.
“This has been the most difficult budget by far ... with so much unpredictability and uncertainty, it has been a challenge,” said Business Manager Jeanette Buriak during a budget presentation at the May 6 work session. “By law, revenue has to equal expenses. The school budget has to balance.”
Local revenue makes up 40 percent of the budget, while state revenue makes up 48 percent of the budget and federal revenue makes up 12 percent of the budget.
Total estimated revenues and other financing sources for next year’s budget is estimated at $65,013,755. Of that amount, $25,771,132 is from local sources, $30,916,696 from state revenue and $8,325,927 from federal revenue. The district plans to use $2,531,274 from its fund balance which brings total revenue to $67,545,029.
Under expenditures, $34,233,407 will be spent on instruction; $19,563,588 for support services; $892,509 for student activities –community services; and $12,855,525 for other expenditures and financing uses for total expenditures of $67,545,029.
Facilities improvement will make up 15 percent of the district’s proposed budget for 2021-22 due to the Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project. Facilities improvement services are listed at $8,998,500 for 2021-22, a 94.6 percent change over last year’s budget, which was $4,624,500.