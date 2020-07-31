DuBOIS — Hirings for a teacher and extra-duty positions were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting.
Directors approved the hiring of Maitland McMillen as a math instructor at the DuBois Area Middle School effective with the 2020-2021 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 1.
Earlier on the agenda, the board approved the resignation of Sarah Sherry, a math instructor at the middle school, effective with the 2020-21 school year.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, with the clear understanding that in the event there would be a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other similarly situated contagious disease outbreak that would otherwise prevent the opening of school, or impact fall sports to the point that they could no longer continue, all those who occupy fall sports coaching positions would be paid a prorate portion of their salary for any and all work completed up to the time of the actual or contemplated closure of school and/or fall sports schedule.
The PIAA official start date for varsity football is Aug. 10. The PIAA official start date for all other fall sports is Aug. 17. Any duties performed prior to the PIAA official start dates is with the understanding that duties performed are in a volunteer capacity.
Brooks Carr was hired as a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. Matthew Sawey was hired as the head coach of seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ soccer.
The following were hired as co-head coaches for girls golf for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year. The position will be shared (50 percent volunteer/50 percent of salary), as per contract, with the same COVID-19 circumstances as above. Those individuals included Larry Salone (volunteer) and Michael Slimmer.
Prior to the golf coach approval, the board rescinded the action of the June 18 board meeting to approve Salone as a volunteer head coach for girls golf for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.
The board granted tenure to the following individuals for completing three consecutive years of satisfactory service: Jacob Otto, David Ryan and Katie Wykoff.
The board appointed department chairpersons for curriculum/instruction for the 2020-21 school year as follows, as per contract. The salary will be divided when there is more than one name in the same department. They include: Dorothea Hackett, English/Language arts, high school, grades 8-12 (salary will be split with middle school –to be determined); Jamie Henretta, science, middle school, grades 5-9; Jennifer Keith, science, high school, grades 8-12; Robert Anderson, middle school social studies; Jacqueline Norris, high school social studies, grades 8-12; Melinda Swauger, arts and humanities (music), K-12; Rebecca Sensor, arts and humanities (music), K-12; Melissa Lingenfelter, nursing, K-12, Amy McCullough, nursing, K-12 and Kim Thomas, nursing, K-12; and Cory Hand, health/physical education, K-12.
Directors also approved the retirement of Sharon Kirkwood, food service worker, middle school, effective immediately.
Also, as a result of the bidding process, the board changed the status for Amanda Frantz from food service worker at the middle school (1,035 hours per year) to cook at the high school (1,440 hours per year), effective on or after July 27.