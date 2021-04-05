DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved several hirings at their most recent board meeting.
They include:
- Kathleen Knisely as a cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective on or after March 29.
- Magi Bickerstaff as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) effective on or after March 29.
- Matthew Kohn as a custodian at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1248 hours per year) effective on or after March 29.
- Denton Runyon as a custodian at the DuBois Area Middle School (1248 hours per year) effective on or after March 29.
- Extra-duty positions for the 2020-2021 school year, as per contract: All-School Musical: Bill Hanzely, set/design/paint/construction; Joe Sensor, lighting director; Junior-Senior Prom: Denise Sloan (to be split 50/50 with Heidi Shindledecker) and Heidi Shindledecker (to be split 50/50 with Denise Sloan); Middle School Talent Show: Rebecca Sensor.
- Brooks Carr for the extra-duty position of coach for the Intramural Girls’ Volleyball (5th/6th) Program for the 2020-2021 school year, as per contract.
- Karen Shenkle as a library aide at the DuBois Area Middle School (1,080 hours per year) effective on or after March 29.
- The following individuals as instructors for the 2021 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement Program, contingent upon enrollment. July 6, 2021 through July 29, 2021 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday): Ashleigh Carlson, Jessica Duell, Dory Ferra, Dana Fye, Jennifer Fye, Bliss Canby, Amy Marshall, Nicole Werwie; Jerri Buchanan — July 6, 7, 8, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29; Matheu Smiley — July 13, 14, 15; Jennifer Buskirk — July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21; Kaytie Straw — July 22, 27, 28, 29
Also, as a result of the bidding process, the board changed the status for Melissa Harvey from custodian (second shift) at Oklahoma Elementary School (1040 hours per year) to custodian (third shift) at the DuBois Area Middle School (2080 hours per year) effective May 2.