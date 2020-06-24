DuBOIS — A retirement and several resignations were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting.
The retirement of Gabriel Sweka Sr., traveling custodian, was approved, effective Aug. 21.
Resignations approved included:
- Lonnie Bell, special education teacher, Jeff Tech, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
- Gordon Watt, school police officer, effective June 2.
- William Tangren Jr., school police officer, effective June 2.
- Nora Jenney, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Jeff Tech, effective June 2.
- Valerie Kness, secretary, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective June 15.
Directors also appointed Dennis McFadden as assistant officer-in-charge and William Mostyn as officer-in-charge of criminal investigations for the 2020-2021 school year.
As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Veronica Cashmer from cook at the high school (1,440 hours per year) to head cook at the high school (1,640 hours per year), effective July 1.
The following people were hired as instructors for the Summer School Program at the high school to be held on July 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, pending enrollment: Robert Bowser, math; Douglas Brennan, science; Robert Burns, social studies; and Danna Billotte, English.
At the middle school, the following individuals were hired as instructors for the Summer School Program at the middle school from July 7-30 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week), pending enrollment: Alisa Johnson, math/science; Dawna Vanderpool, reading/English; Dan Snyder, math (elementary); and Sarah Rishell, social studies.
The board also approved hiring the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, with the clear understanding that in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other similarly situated contagious disease outbreak that would otherwise prevent the opening of school, or impact fall sports to the point that they could no longer continue, all those who occupy fall sports coaching positions would be paid a prorate portion of their salary for any and all work completed up to the time of the actual or completed closure of school and/or the fall sports schedule.
The PIAA official start date for varsity football is Aug. 10. The PIAA official start date for all other fall sports is Aug. 17. Any duties performed prior to the PIAA official start dates is with the understanding that duties performed are in a volunteer capacity.
Football: Kyle Bish, Ryan Benson, Shawn McCleary and Todd Stiner, varsity assistant; Robert Hanzely, junior high coordinator; Shawn Hanzely, Cole Kriner and Matthew Roush, all junior high assistants.
Soccer (boys): Matt Erickson, head coach; and David Rupprecht.
Soccer (girls): Steve Graeca, head coach; and David Rupprecht, varsity assistant.
Soccer (middle school –7th-8th grade girls): Rebecca Dahrouge
Volleyball (girls): Jason Gustafson, head coach
Cheerleading (fall): Taylor Schall, head coach; and Julianne Schall, varsity assistant.
Cross Country: Cory Yarus, head coach; and Melinda Beers, varsity assistant.
Cross Country (middle school –7th-8th grade): John Baer, head coach.
Golf (boys): Luke Bundy, head coach.
Tennis (girls): Lori Sabatose, head coach.
Larry Salone was also approved as a volunteer head coach for girls’ golf for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.