DuBOIS — A number of retirements and resignations were approved by the DuBois Area School board at last week’s meeting.
The following retirements were approved:
- Laurie Leone, secretary, middle school, effective June 30.
- Cynthia Gabriel, head cook, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective June 30.
- Susan Palmer, paraprofessional (child specific aide), high school, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Eunice Long, bus aide/paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Deborah Uhl, special education instructor, Jeff Tech, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Robin Peterson, special education instructor, Jeff Tech, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Patricia Butkewich, elementary instructor, Wasson Elementary School, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The following resignations were approved:
- Marina Kacsmar, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective March 27, 2020.
- Michael Mancuso from the extra-duty position of Academic Science Team Coach for 2019-2020 school year, effective Dec. 23, 2019. (This position was shared with Douglas Brennan.)
- Diane Zaffuto from the extra-duty position of Intramural STEAM coach, effective immediately.
- Gregory Posteraro from the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for track (boys) for interscholastic spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year, effective immediately.
In addition, the board approved the change of status for Melissa Harvey from custodian (2-12 hour shifts) at the high school (1,248 hours per year) to traveling custodian (second shift), 1,040 hours per year, effective on or after March 30.