DuBOIS — A number of retirements and resignations were approved by the DuBois Area School board at last week’s meeting.

The following retirements were approved:

  • Laurie Leone, secretary, middle school, effective June 30.
  • Cynthia Gabriel, head cook, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective June 30.
  • Susan Palmer, paraprofessional (child specific aide), high school, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
  • Eunice Long, bus aide/paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
  • Deborah Uhl, special education instructor, Jeff Tech, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
  • Robin Peterson, special education instructor, Jeff Tech, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
  • Patricia Butkewich, elementary instructor, Wasson Elementary School, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The following resignations were approved:

  • Marina Kacsmar, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective March 27, 2020.
  • Michael Mancuso from the extra-duty position of Academic Science Team Coach for 2019-2020 school year, effective Dec. 23, 2019. (This position was shared with Douglas Brennan.)
  • Diane Zaffuto from the extra-duty position of Intramural STEAM coach, effective immediately.
  • Gregory Posteraro from the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for track (boys) for interscholastic spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year, effective immediately.

In addition, the board approved the change of status for Melissa Harvey from custodian (2-12 hour shifts) at the high school (1,248 hours per year) to traveling custodian (second shift), 1,040 hours per year, effective on or after March 30.

