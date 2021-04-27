DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, awarded a $81,150 bid to Sekula Signs of DuBois for a new digital sign on Liberty Boulevard.
The sign, which is being purchased through COSTARS (Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing agreement), will replace the current sign on Liberty Boulevard. The money for the sign has been donated to the district by NexTier Bank, which currently leases the building next to the district Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
The new sign will open another avenue of communication with the community by posting school activities, events and other news.
In other new business, the board approved:
- A resolution as presented to the board authorizing the incurring of non-electoral indebtedness by the issuance of general obligation bonds for the purposes of financing the renovation of Oklahoma Elementary.
- The Builders’ Risk Insurance with Penn National Insurance, effective April 27 through Oct. 1 at a cost of $10,757.
- The General Operating Budget of the Riverview Intermediate Unit for 2021-22 in the amount of $1,289,547 and authorize the board president and secretary to sign the Resolution Concerning Intermediate Unit budget, as submitted. The district’s estimated contribution is $61,716, which represents a $2,123 increase from the prior year.
- The agreement between Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC and the district for physical and occupational therapy services, effective Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.
- Renewing the contract with Metz Culinary Management to provide meals to the district for the 2021-22 school year.
- A summer food program for the summer of 2021 and authorized the business manager to process the necessary paperwork.
- Awarding the general supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $22,145.42 and the art supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $10,830.49 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The adoption and purchase of the following middle school social studies textbooks and online learning platforms by McGraw Hill (2018 Copyright) in the amount of $54,867.68 — “Discovering World Geography” and “Discovering Our Past.”
- As part of the high school curriculum, the adoption and purchase of the “Ways of the World: A Brief Global History” with sources by Bedford, Freeman and Worth (BFW) textbooks and student launch pads (2020 Copyright) in the amount of $5,587.56.
- The summer work schedule for the elementary school counselors for an additional 16 days for the 2021-22 school year (same as prior year).
- Providing compensatory services to students participating in the multiple disabilities support, autism support, life skills support, learning support, and emotional support classrooms at an estimated cost of $35,150.87, plus $20,000 for bus transportation, as submitted. This will be paid with ESSER funds.
- An additional 38 hours each for Audrey Null (high school teacher) and Jaime Mowrey (middle school teacher) to lead the special education summer credit recovering program, as submitted. All expenses for the program will be paid with ESSER funds.
- An additional four days in June 2021 and an additional two days in August 2021 for Diane Minns, transition coordinator, to complete the paperwork associated with transition services and reports to the Bureau of Special Education.
- Kaytie Straw, Juniata Elementary teacher, to complete an internship (300 hours) under the mentorship of Kathleen Ginther, principal, Wasson Elementary, as part of her enrollment in the online principal certification program at Lamar University.