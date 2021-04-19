DuBOIS — As the DuBois Area School District plans for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Wendy Benton has asked the DuBois Area School Board to consider waiving the student parking permit fee once again.
“It really was a COVID mitigation strategy to reduce the number of students who were utilizing school-provided transportation,” Benton said at last week’s work session. She was referring to when the board approved waiving the student parking permit fee for students at the high school for the 2020-21 school year.
“COVID is clearly still going to be something that we are going to be managing as we are looking forward into the next school year,” said Benton.
This year, the district had 226 students who had requested a parking permit in which the district waived the fees.
“Had we not waived the fee, the cost would have been $11,300 that would have been generated for the district,” said Benton. “So if we can have some discussion if you would like, or that’s something that you could just think about and we could add to the agenda at a future meeting for an official vote.”
“I’m all for deferment again,” said Director Sam Armagost. “I think we still have another year yet before we are done with COVID, I feel sure of it. It’s not going to go away that easy. I mean, there’s probably a lot of families with hardships and so forth, and if they feel safer by giving their kid a car to come to school instead of riding the bus, I say let’s give them that opportunity without charging them $50 to park it.”
“That helps the crowding on the buses, too, for social distancing,” said board President Larry Salone. “I agree Sam, I’m all for it.”
A proposal to waive the permit parking fee may be placed on the agenda at this Thursday’s regular board meeting.