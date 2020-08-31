DuBOIS — Andrew Edinger was hired as assistant athletic director at this month’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
Edinger was recommended by Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and high school Principal Brian Weible. His hiring was effective on or after Aug. 17 through Dec. 31 at a stipend of $1,875, contingent upon PIAA approval of a fall sports season.
The board also hired the following individuals for the extra-duty positions Project Specific Instructional Leader for Technology, as per contract, for the 2020-21 school year (to be paid with Title IV funds): Elisha Burns, Juniata Elementary; Heather Dzikiy, Wasson Elementary; Matthew Cherubini, Oklahoma Elementary; Beth Saxman, C.G. Johnson Elementary; Nicole Hill, middle school; and Michael Gressler, high school.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract: Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak, Student Council advisor (high school), salary divided; Anna Woods/Sarah Rishell, Student Council advisor (middle school), salary divided; David Martin, WBVR coordinator (high school); Linda Rankus, senior high yearbook; Beau Bash, senior high yearbook business manager; Carla Penman, director of Virtual Academy; Dorothea Hackett, senior high newspaper; Leanne Fuller/Danna Billotte, National Honor Society advisors, salary divided; Jill Heffner, pool director, waiver of job description; Nicole Hill, WMSK coordinator (middle school); Beau Bash/Richard McClelland, fitness center manager, salary divided; Joan Bianco/Jeannine Anthony, middle school annual, salary divided; Diane Zaffuto, middle school newspaper; John Bojalad, Greenhouse Club advisor; Jennifer Keith/Ken Evans, STEAM Team coach (high school), salary divided; and Douglas Brennan, Academic Science Team coach.
Department chairpersons were approved for curriculum/instruction for the 2020-21 school year as follows, as per contract: Alisa Johnson, English/Language Arts, middle school, grades five through nine (salary will be divided with Dorothea Hackett for the high school, grades 8-12); Christopher Sheloski, math, middle school grades 8-12; and Michelle Snyder, math, high school grades 8-12.
The board approved hiring Deana Hallowell for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for cheerleading for interscholastic fall sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract.
Hirings for junior high basketball (fall –seventh and eighth grade girls) for interscholastic winter sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, were approved. Christopher Sheloski was hired as the junior high assistant for seventh grade and Keith Kriner for junior high assistant for eighth grade.
Jamie Hoffer was approved as a volunteer for girls’ volleyball (varsity) for the 2020-21 athletic season.
As a result of the bidding process, the board changed the status for the following individuals:
- George Kramer from van driver (958 hours per year) to custodian (third shift) at the middle school (2,080 hours per year), effective Aug. 24.
- Brian Leech from custodian (second shift) at Juniata Elementary School (1,040 hours per year) to custodian (second shift) at the middle school (2,080 hours per year), effective Sept. 1.
- Sandra Johnson from custodian (second shift) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (1,040 hours per year) to custodian (second shift) at the high school (2,080 hours per year), effective Aug. 17.
- Dezyrae Stewart from part-time weekend custodian at the middle school (624 hours per year) to custodian (second shift) at Juniata Elementary School (1,040 hours per year), effective Sept. 1.
- Sandra Punchios from food service worker at the middle school (810 hours per year) to food service worker at the middle school (1,034.5 hours per year), effective on or after Aug. 17.
The following resignations were approved: Sarah Hanslovan, elementary teacher, Wasson Elementary School, effective immediately; Gabrielle Gamble, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), high school, effective June 1, 2020; Lauren Dietz, custodian, middle school, effective Aug. 4.
The retirement of Debbie Showers, Title I teacher aide at Juniata Elementary School, was approved, effective Sept. 30.