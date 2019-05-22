The DuBois Area School Board recently hired Jeri Webster as a confidential secretary to the director of human resources at a salary of $34,000, which is to be prorated for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Webster’s employment was effective on May 20.
In other hirings, the following were approved:
Cheryl Duttry as a paraprofessional at the DuBois Area Middle School (up to 1,080 hours per year), on an as-needed basis, effective on or after May 20.
- Instructors for the summer school program at the high school to be held on July 8-11, 15-18 and 22-25, pending enrollment: Robert Bowser, math; Douglas Brennan, science; Robert Burns, social studies; and Danna Granville, English.
- Dannyssa Runyon, Heather Gilga, Riley McLaughlin, Joelle Leech and Bryce Grecco as temporary employees for the maintenance/custodial department at a rate of $10 per hour, effective on or after June 10 through Aug. 22.
- Nicklas Herzing as a contracted service who performed as a member of the pit orchestra for the production of “Mamma Mia!” at a stipend of $150.
- The following individuals for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Cheerleading, Jenna Matthews (head coach), Taylor Schall and Julianne Schall (varsity assistants); Football, Justin Marshall (head coach), Jim Thompson, Jason Shilala, Ryan Benson (varsity assistants), Kyle Bish and Todd Stiner (varsity assistants to be split 50/50), Robert Hanzely, junior high coordinator, Shawn Hanzely, Shawn McCleary and Terry Wingard (varsity assistants); Cross country, Shawn Deemer (head coach); Cross country, middle school, seventh- and eighth-grade, Cory Yarus (head coach); Boys soccer, Matt Erickson (head coach) and David Rupprecht (varsity assistant); girls volleyball, Jason Gustafson (head coach) and Brooks Carr (varsity assistant); Golf, Luke Bundy (head coach); Girls soccer, Michael Town (head coach).
The following status changes were approved and all effective the 2019-20 school year except the first two:
- Betty Caltagarone from food service worker (breakfast program) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville (179 hours per year)/food service worker at the high school (630 hours per year) to cook at the high school (1,080 hours per year), effective on or after May 20.
- Amanda Frantz from food service worker at the high school (1,080 hours per year) to food service worker at the middle school (1,035 hours per year), effective on or after May 20.
- Mary Ann Fiedor from paraprofessional (autism support) at Wasson Elementary School (1,640 hours per year) to secretary at the high school (1,640 hours per year).
- Carol Czekai from paraprofessional (emotional support) at the high school (882 hours per year) to secretary at the middle school (1,640 hours per year).
- Colette Lyle from paraprofessional (autism support) at the middle school (990 hours per year) to paraprofessional (learning support) at the high school (1,640 hours per year).
- Gayle Sprague from paraprofessional (autism support) at Wasson Elementary (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (autism support) at Wasson (1,640 hours per year).
- Wendy Hoover from paraprofessional (learning support) at Juniata Elementary (882 hours per year) to paraprofessinal – bus aide (life skills) at Juniata Elementary (1,640 hours per year).
- Autumn Seduski from paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the high school (1,035 hours per year) to paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the high school (1,640 hours per year).
- Rebecca McClure from paraprofessional – bus aide – (1,080 hours per year) to paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the high school (1,035 hours per year).
- Lisa Perkins from paraprofessional (emotional support) at Juniata Elementary (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (autism support) at the middle school (990 hours per year).