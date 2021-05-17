DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday's meeting, approved a proposal to seek competitive bids for the restoration of the exterior of E.J. Mansell Stadium located on Liberty Boulevard.
During a preliminary overview of the proposed stadium restoration project, Superintendent Wendy Benton said there has been discussion about the future of the stadium for the past eight years.
"Over the past three years, specifically, those discussions have intensified as the sense of urgency to take action regarding the stadium have become more prevalent," said Benton.
A feasibility study on the stadium conducted in August 2019 resulted in two recommended options to address general construction, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical conditions, said Benton.
- Option A was to fully renovate and repair the interior and exterior of the existing structure for $3,156,000.
- Option B was to focus on the overall exterior complete restoration and waterproofing of the structure for $1,341,000.
Benton said a hazardous materials investigation was conducted in July 2020, with certified abatement of all hazardous materials taking place in September 2020.
On April 15, the board awarded a bid for the sealing and refurbishment of the visitors' side bleachers at Mansell Stadium to Crane Masonry and Construction in the amount of $130,750. The scope of work for that project, which is expected to start this summer, includes:
- Remove aluminum bleachers and bolted down hand rails
- Remove areas of decayed concrete and remove all of the existing loose elastomeric coating from treads and risers
- Patch all damaged areas of concrete 1/8-inch or greater
- Paint all tread and riser surfaces of bleachers with two coats of SikaTop 144
- Replace all aluminum bleachers and railings
With last Thursday's board approval to seek bids for the restoration of the exterior of the stadium and a three-week bid advertisement period, Benton said bid opening can be expected June 7.
While discussing the financial impact of restoring the stadium, Benton said NextTier Bank has donated $400,000 in exchange for field naming rights — "NexTier Bank Field at Mansell Stadium." Plus there will be a minimum of a $10,000 annual donation through the Earned Income Tax Credit from NextTier Bank to support and fund innovative educational programs for students.
Seven years ago, Benton noted, the board and administration set a goal to prioritize a minimum of $700,000 of the total budget annually; exclusively for the maintenance of and repairs to district facilities.
Over the past several years, she said the district has used this allocation to:
- Replace the roofs at the high school, middle school and CG Johnson Elementary
- Repoint the bricks at the high school and CG Johnson Elementary
- Seal various parking lots district-wide
- Restore the water-thru wall at the middle school
- Upgrade crawlspace mechanical system at the high school
- Replace the doors and windows in the bus lane of the middle school
- Replace the cooling tower at the middle school
- Replace the PoolPak at the high school
- Purchase equipment to enhance the efficiency of the maintenance and custodial departments
- Purchase a new district-wide phone system
- Replace the bleachers at the middle school
- Replace kitchen equipment throughout the district
- Repair the parking lot drains at the middle school
- Various smaller projects