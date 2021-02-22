DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at a special meeting last week, approved two proposals to move forward with the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project.
One proposal was the submission of PlanCon Part F: Construction Documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
Additionally, the board authorized Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to release the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project for bidding.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
According to previously published Courier Express articles, the existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.
At the Jan. 21 work session, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates presented a final budget update for the project. This included: General construction, $5,853,000; mechanical construction, $1,872,000; plumbing construction, $836,000; electrical construction, $1,642,000; asbestos abatement, $121,000; and construction related soft costs, $2,306,500. Construction cost subtotal is $12,630,500. The total base bid project cost is listed at $13,960,000.