DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board unanimously approved hiring Andrew Edinger assistant director of transportation at their November meeting.
Edinger, who is currently a teacher and assistant athletic director for the district, was hired at a salary of $35,000, effective on or after Jan. 2, 2020, for the term of one year for training purposes. The salary is to be prorated for the 2019-2020 school year.
In other hirings, the board approved hiring:
- William Hanzely as a technology education (industrial arts) teacher at the high school at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 4, at a salary of $45,307, effective Nov. 22.
- Kayleen Schuckers as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the middle school (882 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 25.
- Breanne Deeb as a long-term substitute Leadership Seminar instructor at the middle school, effective on or after Nov. 25 through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
- The following individuals for the extra-duty position of Project Specific Instructional Leader for Technology, as per contract, (to be paid with Title IV funds): Elisha Burns, elementary; Heather Dzikiy, elementary; Matthew Cherubini, elementary; Nicole Hill, middle school; Michael Gressler, high school.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract: Sarah Rishell, Student Council advisor at middle school, to be split with Anna Woods; and Alyson Yoha, Ski Club advisor at the high school.
- The following individuals were hired for extra-duty position for the 2019-2020 All-School Musical, as per contract: Mandi Bell, choreographer; Dorothea Hackett, director; Joe Sensor, lighting director; Brennan Bell, sound director; Nicholas Kloszewski, musical director (vocal); Melinda Swauger, musical director (orchestra); Christopher Taylor, producer; Steve Swauger, set/design/paint/construction; and Linda Rankus, stage manager.
- Upon the recommendation of Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and high school Principal Brian Weible, the board approved hiring George Fatula Jr. for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for rifle interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract.
- The following individuals were approved as volunteers for the 2019-2020 athletic season: Michael Sprague, rifle; Luke Bundy, wrestling; Anthony Geer, wrestling; Shawn McCleary, wrestling (junior high); Jamie Williams, boys’ basketball (seventh grade); intramural boys’ basketball: Bradley Chamberlin, Patrick Dennison, Shane Farrell, Joeylyn Hanzely, Shawn Hanzely, Jason Reed, Adam West and Orlando Prosper.
The board also approved the retirement of Dennis Ferut, maintenance, effective Jan. 9, 2020, who had 20 1/2 years of service. Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed appreciation to Ferut for his years of service to the district.