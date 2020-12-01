DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at their recent meeting, approved several hirings, a retirement and a resignation.
The following hirings were approved:
- Emily Hale as a cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 23.
- Jennifer Mooney as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Nov, 23.
- Vanessa Kuntz as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 23.
- Bailey Smith as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Jeff Tech/DuBois Area Senior High School (1,080 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 23.
- Andy Edinger as assistant athletic director, effective Jan. 1, 2021, through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year at a stipend of $3,125.00, contingent upon PIAA approval of a full winter and spring sports season.
The board approved hiring the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, with the clear understanding that in the event there would be a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other similarly situated contagious disease outbreak that would otherwise prevent the opening of school, or impact winter sports to the point that they could no longer continue, all those who occupy winter sports coaching positions would be paid a prorate portion of their salary for any and all work completed up to the time of the actual or contemplated closure of school and/or the winter sports schedule.
The PIAA official start date for winter sports was Nov. 20. Any duties performed prior to the PIAA official start dates is with the understanding that duties performed are in a volunteer capacity. The following positions are upon the recommendation of Andy Edinger, assistant athletic director, and Brian Weible, DuBois Area Senior High School principal.
- Boys’ Basketball — Greg Kennis Junior High Coach (eighth grade)
- Wrestling — Shawn McCleary, Junior High Assistant
The board hired the following individuals for the extra-duty positions for the 2020-2021 school year, as per contract, with the same conditions listed above for winter sports positions.
- Middle School Play — Rebecca Sensor
- Lights/Sound (All-School Drama) — Joe Sensor
The board also approved the retirement of Donna Tangren, secretary, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective Feb. 26, 2021.
The board also approved the resignation of Nicole Hill, communications instructor, DuBois Area Middle School, effective on or before Jan. 12, 2021, as well as her resignation from the extra-duty positions of WMSK coordinator and Project Specific Instructional leader for technology (middle school), effective on or before Jan. 12, 2021.
The board approved the change of status for Cayleigh Huffman from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (1,080 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 23.