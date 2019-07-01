A teacher, an assistant athletic director and a custodian were among the hirings approved at the DuBois Area School Board’s recent meeting.
The board approved recalling Jacob Otto as a social studies teacher, effective with the 2019-20 school year.
Upon the recommendation of Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and high school Principal Brian Weible, the board hired Andrew Edinger as assistant athletic director for the 2019-20 school year at a stipend of $5,000. Edinger also serves as a salaried teacher.
Melissa Harvey was hired as a custodian at the high school, 1,248 hours per year (two, 12-hour shifts), effective July 1 (today).
Callie Barber was hired as a temporary employee for the maintenance/custodial department at a rate of $10 per hour, effective on or after June 10 through Aug. 22.
Other employment/reassignments approved and effective with the 2019-2020 school year were:
Change of status
- Jody Kalgren was changed from cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) to paraprofessional (learning support) at Juniata Elementary (882 hours per year).
- Dawn Keen was changed from cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary (360 hours per year) to paraprofessional (emotional support) at the high school (882 hours per year).
- Marybeth Laukitis was changed from food service worker at the high school (630 hours per year) to food service worker at the high school (1,082 hours per year).
Hirings
- Heather Burkett as food service worker (breakfast program) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (179 hours per year). This is in addition to her current position as food service worker at C.G. Johnson (885 hours per year).
- The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for the 2019 summer band program, as per contract: Melinda Swauger, band director; Carrie Senior, assistant director; Danielle Rode, percussion instructor (summer band and full season); Ann Olson, colorguard instructor (summer band and full season); Nicholas Kloszewski, music instructor (summer band and full season).
Extra duty positions for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract:
- Band director, Swauger.
- Assistant band director and choral director, Kloszewski
- High school Student Council Advisor, Jacqueline Norris/Heather Pasternak (salary divided)
- Middle school Student Council Advisor, Anna Woods/Danielle Catalano (salary divided)
- Junior-Senior Prom, Denise Sloan/Heidi Shindledecker (salary divided)
- Advisor –Mock Trial, Christopher Taylor
- Scholastic Challenge Team Coach, Taylor/Todd Shindledecker (salary divided)
- WBVR Coordinator (high school), David Martin
- Senior High Yearbook, Linda Rankus
- Senior High Yearbook Business Manager, Beau Bash
- Academic Science Team Coach, Douglas Brennan/Michael Mancuso (salary divided)
- Director of Virtual Academy, Carla Penman
- Senior High Newspaper, Dorothea Hackett
- National Honor Society Advisor, Leanne Fuller/Danna Granville
- Ski Club Advisor (middle school), Alyson Yoha/Michael Yoha (salary divided)
- Pool director, Jill Heffner (waiver of job description)
- Middle school band, Joe Sensor
- Middle School Chorus and middle school play, Rebecca Sensor
- Middle School Talent Show, Joe Sensor/Rebecca Sensor (salary divided)
- WMSK Coordinator (middle school), Nicole Hill
- Fitness Center Manager, Justin Marshall
- Auditorium Manager (high school), Mandi Bell
- Project Specific Instructional Leader for Wellness, Gretchen Javens/Gregory Posteraro (salary divided)
- Middle School Annual, Joan Bianco/Jeannine Anthony (salary divided)
- Middle School Newspaper, Diane Zaffuto
- Green House Club Advisor (middle school), John Bojalad
- STEAM Teach Coach (high school), Jennifer Keith/Ken Evans