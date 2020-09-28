DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at their meeting last Thursday, approved retirements, resignations and hirings.
The following retirements were approved:
- Susan Coder, secretary, DuBois Area Middle School, effective Aug. 1.
- Randy Schmidt, Director of Transportation, effective Sept. 11. No action was taken on his replacement.
- Kiley Smith, secretary, DuBois Area Middle School, effective Oct. 23.
The following resignations were approved:
- David O’Donnell, school police officer, effective Aug. 24.
- Mary Snyder, cafeteria aide, Wasson Elementary School, effective Aug. 18.
- Emily Hale, cafeteria aide, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective Aug. 24.
- Rhonda Wood, paraprofessional (child specific aide), DuBois Area Senior High School, effective immediately.
- Rebecca McClure, paraprofessional (child specific aide), DuBois Area Middle School, effective Aug. 17.
- Mary Lenkerd, paraprofessional (child specific aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective Aug. 21.
The following hirings were approved:
- Greg Weber as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,035 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- Cayleigh Huffman as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (1,080 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- Dustin Shindledecker as van driver (958 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- Lori Miller as a custodian (second shift) at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (1,040 hours per year) effective on or after Sept, 28.
- Annastasia Srock as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Middle School (882 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Jane Herbstritt from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the DuBois Area Senior High School (1,080 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- As a result of the bidding process, the board approved the change of status for Joanna Dinger from cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) to Title I teacher aide at Juniata Elementary School (1,080 hours per year) effective on or after Sept. 28.
- Christopher Sheloski as a mentor teacher for the 2020-2021 school year, as per contract.
The board approved hiring the following individuals for the extra-duty positions for the 2020-2021 school year, as per contract, with the clear understanding that in the event we would have a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other similarly situated contagious disease outbreak that would otherwise prevent the opening of school, or impact activities to the point that they could no longer continue, all those who occupy the following positions would be paid a prorata portion of their salary for any and all work completed up to the time of the actual or contemplated closure of school, unless the activities can be completed through a virtual platform.
- Melinda Swauger as Band Director and Show Choir Choreographer
- Nicholas Kloszewski as Assistant Band Director and Choral Director
- Christopher Taylor as Advisor for Mock Trial
- Taylor and Todd Shindledecker as Scholastic Challenge Team Coach (salary divided)
- Mandi Bell as Auditorium Manager (High School)
- Hannah Shady (elementary), Candice McBurnie (middle school) and Scott Creighton (high school) Project Specific Instructional Leader — Wellness (salary divided by three)