DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its recent meeting, approved several personnel changes.
Retirements included:
- John Bennese, school psychologist, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked him for his 16 years of service to the district.
- Linda Benedek, licensed nurse, Wasson Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Benton thanked her for her 15 years of service.
Resignations were:
- Vanessa Kuntz, cafeteria aide, Juniata Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Lori Miller, custodian, C.G. Johnson Elementary, effective Dec. 18, 2020.
Change of statuses were:
- Dustin Shindledecker from van driver (958 hours per year) to secretary (health department) at the high school (1,640 hours per year), effective on or after Feb. 25.
- Kayleen Schuckers from paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year) to paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Wasson Elementary (1,080 hours per year), effective on or after Feb. 1.
- Megan Frantz from cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary (360 hours per year) to teacher aide (library) at C.G. Johnson/Wasson Elementary Schools (882 hours per year), effective Jan. 12.
Hirings included:
- Erin Eckley as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective on or after Feb. 1.
- Extra-duty positions for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, included: All-School Musical –Mandi Bell, choreographer; Dorothea Hackett, director; Brennan Bell, sound director; Nicholas Kloszewski, musical director (vocal); Melinda Swauger, musical director (orchestra); Christopher Taylor, producer; and Linda Rankus, stage manager. All-School Drama –Joe Sensor, stage manager.
- Extra-duty positions for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract, effective Jan. 13, to be prorated for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year: Rebecca Sensor, project specific instructional leader for technology (middle school); and Robert Hanzely, WMSK coordinator (middle school).
The board rescinded the action at the board meeting of Nov. 19, 2020 to hire Bailey Smith as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Jeff Tech/DuBois Area Senior High School (1,080 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 23, 2020.