DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved two tax assessment appeals at its recent virtual meeting.
The appeals, which were approved without exemption, were in reference to properties in Reynoldsville Borough ($11,480) and Sykesville Borough ($87,100), according to Business Manager Jeanette Buriak.
In both cases, the properties were recently given/donated to the boroughs, said Buriak.
"We have agreed with the boroughs to the properties remaining taxable, whereby they will request a waiver of taxes yearly until the time when they are either using the property for a municipal purpose, (and they will become exempt), or the property is resold or rented for a non-municipal purpose and the property will be taxable," said Buriak.
In other action, the board approved the retirement of Douglas McMillen Sr., custodian at the middle school, effective Aug. 5.
The board also approved the resignation of Teresa Brownlee from the extra-duty position of Intramural STEAM coach (The Secrets of Baking: Family and Consumer Science Session), effective immediately.
The resignation of Kristina Keith from the extra-duty position of intramural STEAM coach (Ukulele Modern Band Session) was also approved and effective immediately.
The board also created a secondary special education teacher position at the high school, effective with the 2020-21 school year.
A memorandum of understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association, the teachers' union, was approved for the length of work day and year.