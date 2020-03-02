DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton discussed the official bid opening results for the proposed Wasson Elementary School renovation and expansion project at Thursday’s board meeting.
“We had an exciting evening last night (Wednesday),” said Benton. “We’re very pleased with the results of the bids. We just really want to provide an update to let everyone know that we plan to accept the lowest bid.”
She said the Massaro Construction management team and construction Manager Keith Smith are very confident in the quality and the workmanship of the successful contractors.
Massaro contacted the successful contractors and they are completing scope reviews of the proposal to verify those for accuracy, said Benton.
The board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
“At that time, we will award the construction contract,” said Benton. “That’s contingent upon the Pennsylvania Department of Education approval of PlanCon Part F, Attachment C, as well as PlanCon Part G for our project. PlanCon F, Attachment C, is the post-bid opening certification and PlanCon G is the project accounting based on bids.”
PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
At the Feb. 20 work session, Benton said the district received a “tremendous compliment” from Massaro.
“He said that in all the years that he had been working with us, how we are the most proactive and progressive district and he always compliments on how engaged our team is and how we work so well and he was very complimentary of us,” said Benton. “And I greatly appreciate all of the time that everyone is putting into these projects and I’m very excited to get started. I just want to thank the committee and thank the board for their support. It’s a tremendous opportunity to be able to provide the upgrade for the educational facilities for our students.”
Director Gilbert Barker thanked Benton.
“She (Benton) has been phenomenal to say the least in terms of handling this situation ... leading up to the project at Wasson,” said Barker.