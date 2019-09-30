The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, held off on making a decision to approve an extension for a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) for Sintergy Inc. of Reynoldsville, a manufacturer of custom-engineered, powder metal components.
KOZs eliminate specific state and local taxes within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas, according to the DCED website.
During the public comment portion of the meeting and before the board took action on agenda items, Sintergy Chief Financial Officer Steve Miller thanked directors for allowing him to address them at the Sept. 19 work session about the importance of the company’s new business venture and the KOZ expansion.
“We at Sintergy recognize the difficult decision it is for all of the necessary taxing authorities to support such a program,” said Miller. “However, without the necessary incentive, it is not realistic for Sintergy to invest in this multi-million dollar project.”
Miller said the KOZ program will allow Sintergy to purchase all construction materials, sales tax exemption, develop business, create and enter new markets, employ local residents and continue to work with the area’s trade schools and colleges to develop the next generation of laborers, supervisors and engineers.
“It is Sintergy’s opinion that to remain competitive and to create that so-called ‘level playing field’,’ our regions, counties, cities, boroughs and school districts need to continue to support such incentives,” said Miller. He noted that the Jefferson County Commissioners and Reynoldsville Borough Council members recognize the importance of the project and the incentive through their unanimous support of the firm’s KOZ request.
This business venture is separate from Sintergy and Sintergy Real Estate, which will begin paying real estate taxes on an annual basis in 2020 at an estimated cost $20,000 to $30,000, said Miller. This is additional taxes that the school district will begin collecting on a yearly basis.
Miller said if the KOZ request is not supported by the district, Sintergy is prepared to open its new business at its Punxsutawney location, therefore limiting the taxable revenue generated from a vacant lot. This would create a missed opportunity for Reynoldsville and the district in having another fully developed taxable property.
Miller said the project is larger than just a business being located within the Reynoldsville Industrial Park.
“This project will potentially be used as a matching fund by Sen. Scarnati’s office to complete the access road around the industrial park that will eliminate the safety concerns for residential neighborhoods next to Niagara Cutter,” he said.
The board deferred taking action on the request pending review by the solicitor. Although the KOZ deadline for Sintergy is Oct. 1, Miller said he would check to see if Sintergy could receive a short extension.