DuBOIS — Two newly elected and two re-elected DuBois Area School District directors were sworn in at Wednesday’s reorganization meeting.
Director David Schwab was elected temporary board president and administered the Oath of Office to: Newly elected board members, Dustan R. Dodd of Region A, who represents the City of DuBois; and Robert G. Wachob of Region C, who represents Brady Township, Troutville Borough and the Reynoldsville area; and re-elected board members Gilbert Barker of Region B, who represents Bloom, Huston, Union and Sandy townships; and Mark Gilga of Region C.
They will all serve four-year terms.
Other directors include Larry Salone, who was re-elected to serve as the board president, along with David Schwab, who was elected to serve as vice president, Jeff Madinger Sr. and Sam Armagost.
A ninth board seat in Region A is currently vacant because no one ran in the November election. That seat was previously held by Albert Varacallo III, who did not seek re-election, but was notified by the Clearfield County Election Board recently that he won as a write-in candidate. However, the board is allowing Varacallo some time to think about remaining on the board.
Schwab was selected to continue to serve as the Pennsylvania School Board Association liaison, while Madinger will continue to serve as the Jeff Tech representative until December 2022, when the term will expire. Dodd was chosen as the Jeff Tech representative alternate until December 2020, which is the remainder of a three-year term.
The board also established its meeting schedule for 2020 and those dates will be listed on the district website. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the administrative center unless otherwise noted. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
The board’s next meeting will be a work session at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020.
BEST Robotics TeamSuperintendent Wendy Benton wished the BEST Robotics Team “the very best of luck and safe travels” as they compete at the Rocky Mountain BEST Regional Competition, Dec. 5-9.
“They have represented our district incredibly well and regardless of the outcomes at this next level, we are so proud of them, and we just wish them the best. We know that they’re going to do a great job,” said Benton.
In October, DuBois Area High School took the top spot in the BEST Robotics Contest at Penn State DuBois for the fourth year in a row. They are eligible to compete in all areas of the competition including the “Off the Grid” Robot game, marketing presentations and marketing booth display competition.