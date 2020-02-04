DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board is seeking requests for proposals for architectural and engineering services for the potential renovation of Oklahoma Elementary School.
“We’re not at a point where we’re ready to make any decisions on Oklahoma Elementary,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “However, we are at a point where we would like to have the opportunity to explore some different options of new architects.”
If the district chooses to start a project at Oklahoma Elementary, the construction document must be awarded by July 1, 2021, so that the district can remain eligible for PlanCon reimbursement. PlanCon is a state program which reimburses school districts a portion of what is spent on a given construction project. Ideally, the goal would be to wrap up the construction project in August of 2022 and we’ll reopen with a new, renovated building for the 2022-2023 school year, said Benton.
A recap of the three options the district has explored previously with regard to Oklahoma is as follows:
- Basic renovation: Approximate cost of $7,305,620 million, with an estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $2.75 million.
- Renovate and expand: Approximate cost of $14,040,495, with an estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $3.75 million. The addition would include a gymnasium and a four-classroom addition. At this point, and after consulting with the administrative team and Principal Tammy Cook, Benton said she doesn’t believe it is necessary to add four classrooms. She said perhaps adding two classrooms is a possibility.
- Renovate and expand, adding six classrooms: Approximate cost of $15,132,495, and estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $4.25 million. Benton said this is more than what the district needs with regard to the additional classrooms.
Oklahoma Elementary was built in 1951, with an addition in 1975 and another in 1994. Oklahoma is also comprised of three roofs, with one done in 1994, one in 1997 and another in 2006. The square footage of Oklahoma is 41,500 square feet and it is set on 6 acres; much smaller than Wasson Elementary’s lot of 56 acres, where a renovation/addition project is currently out to bid.
“Unlike Wasson, there have been some noteworthy improvements to Oklahoma, so if we were to pursue a project at Oklahoma, I feel that the scope of the work would be less intense than what we’ve been doing at Wasson,” said Benton.