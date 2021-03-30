DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Class of 2021 will graduate on Friday, May 28.
At last week’s regular meeting, the DuBois Area School Board approved the revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year, as submitted, and set the graduation date. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.
Another revision to this year’s school calendar is changing Monday, April 5, from no school (snow make-up day) to a regular student day.
Three flex days were also added to the calendar and are April 7, April 21 and May 5.
In other action, the board approved the following proposals:
- Created a paraprofessional (child specific aide) position at the DuBois Area Middle School (1,080 hours per year). This position will replace a child specific health aide position at the middle school (1,080 hours per year).
- A Summer School Program for the middle school beginning July 6, 2021 through July 29, 2021, as submitted. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- A summer work schedule for the school counselors at the middle school for an additional 52 days to be divided among the counselors for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the same as the prior year.
- Award the bid for the purchase of a food truck from Four Way Auto & Truck Sales, LLC, in the amount of $72,990 ($69,000 to be paid with the No Kid Hungry Grant, $3,990 to be paid from district funds). Four Way was the only responding bidder to the request for bids and meeting specifications.
- The disclosure letter with PNC Capital Markets, LLC, to serve as financial advisor or municipal advisor in connection with the issuance of bonds.
- Up to nine temporary employees for the Maintenance/Custodial Department at a rate of $10 per hour to assist with projects during the summer of 2021.
- Providing compensatory services to students participating in the Multiple Disabilities Support, Autism Support, Life Skills Support, Elementary Learning Support, and Elementary Emotional Support classrooms at an estimated cost of $22,362.55, plus $20,000.00 for bus transportation, as submitted. This will be paid for with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.
- The affiliation agreement between Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School Committee (Practical Nursing Program) and the district to provide nursing observational experiences.
- The Local Education Agency Letter of Agreement between the Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH) Program and the district.
- The letter of agreement between the district and Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc., for coordination of services.
- The applicant participation certification for continued program services provided by The Guidance Center’s Project RAPPORT program. This is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of the re-application process. There is no cost to the district.
- The written agreements between the district and Children’s Center for Treatment and Education (d/b/a Beacon Light Behavioral Health System) for on-site, collaborative services at Oklahoma and Wasson Elementary schools.
- The letter of agreement between the district and The Meadows Psychiatric Center (“The Meadows”) for the collaboration of services for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
- Ratified the superintendent’s signature on the Addendum to Contract between Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC (CAMCO) and the district for speech therapy services through July 31, 2021.