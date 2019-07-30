Directors of the DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, unanimously approved waiving a $50 student activity participation fee for the 2019-2020 school year.
The activity fee was initially implemented by the board during the 2014-15 school year in order to increase revenue. It was a one-time, per student payment for students taking part in extracurricular activities.
Prior to the board voting to waive the fee, Director David Schwab asked why it was being considered.
“We have looked at the historical trend of the amount of money that we’re bringing in every year for the participation fee,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Last year, we brought in about $30,000. When we look at $30,000 and we look at the hardship that has created for some of our families, we’re left weighing that out. Is it worth $30,000 when we know we have students in our district who cannot afford to participate?”
Benton said the administration reviewed the benefits of getting more students involved in extracurricular activities.
“Primarily, if you look at increasing protective factors for kids, I see the middle school and I see at the end of the day all of these kids walking across the street and going off into the park or wherever they’re going,” said Benton. “And I think rather than them going to an area in which they may be unsupervised or engaging in unsupervised activity, what if they would stay with us and they would get involved in the arts and music and athletics and the extracurricular activities that we have.”
Although attendance rates are strong in the district, Benton said when students are involved in an extracurricular activity, they may have more motivation to attend school because they have practice that day or they need to be there for some other reason related to their participation.
“Another reason that we really want more kids to get involved is academic achievement,” said Benton. “You cannot participate if you’re ineligible so this would help to drive, hopefully, academic success.”
Participation in extracurricular activities also fosters the development of 21st Century learning skills, said Benton.
“We need our kids to graduate and enter the world who are able to problem solve, collaborate, think and plan and be a part of a team. And these are all life skills that kids learn through extracurricular activities,” she said. “When I look at the $30,000 and when I look at those other benefits, I think that it is something that we really need to consider.”
“And then we say, waive the fee for this year because maybe next year we’re in a position financially that we can’t afford to waive that $30,000 but, as of right now, I believe that we can,” said Benton. “And I would like to look at the data to see can we get more kids involved. Can we increase protective factors, can we get better results, can we improve our attendance rates and our achievement rates?”
Board President Larry Salone said he believes it is a great idea to open up these doors for the students since the district has money in its current budget.
“I agree with you wholeheartedly, having been the president of one of the youth football teams in town,” said Director Gilbert Barker. “I saw it first hand. There were families that would come and find out there was a fee and we wouldn’t see them again and then we had to address that. And once we addressed that, we had higher participation.”
Director Patty Fish, who was on the board when the activity fee was implemented, said it was a very tough decision at the time. She said she is happy that the district is financially able to waive the fee for this coming school year.
“It shows that some of the decisions that have been made in the past ... I believe good things come of it,” said Director Mark Gilga. “I believe this is one of the good things.”