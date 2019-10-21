DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its Thursday work session, welcomed new Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson to her first official meeting.
“I wanted to extend a warm welcome to Bridgette Matson,” said Director Gilbert Barker. “We’re honored to have you here and looking forward to working with you.”
“Thank you. I’m glad to be here,” said Matson. “Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of the district. I really look forward to working with everybody and moving the district forward.”
In August, the board hired Matson as the assistant superintendent of schools at a salary of $115,000. It was effective Aug. 19 or thereafter. Her contract of employment, through June 30, 2024, was also approved.
Matson was previously the assistant superintendent at the Brookville Area School District. Her resignation was accepted Aug. 19 with regret, effective no later than Oct. 15 (60 days).
The DASD assistant superintendent position had been vacant since Wendy Benton was appointed substitute superintendent Dec. 31, 2018, following former Superintendent Luke Lansberry’s paid leave of absence.
With Lansberry’s retirement effective May 29, the board appointed Benton superintendent of schools effective May 30 at a salary of $140,000. Her five-year contract is effective through May 29, 2024.