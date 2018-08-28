DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the following hirings at last week’s meeting.
- Kaytie Straw as a special education teacher, effective the 2018-19 school year.
- Kyle Bish as a long-term substitute social studies instructor at the DuBois Area Middle School, effective the 2018-19 school year.
- Appointed Officer Janice Bart as the district’s officer-in-charge/school safety and security coordinator, effective Aug. 24.
- Sandra Johnson as a custodian at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, 1,040 hours per year, effective on or after Aug. 27.
- Nora Jenney as a substitute paraprofessional for the 2018 Extended School Year.
- Nicholas Kloszewski for the extra-duty position of choral director for the 2018-19 school year.
- Brooke Mohney for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for girls soccer for interscholastic fall sports for the 2018-18 school year, as per contract.
- Joanne Pentz for the extra-duty position of head coach for rifle for interscholastic winter sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract.
- Karen Stine as a temporary part-time child specific health aide, up to 1,080 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective the 2018-19 school year. This is a year-to-year position.
- Ryan Heffner to act as a part-time school police officer for the district and authorize the superintendent, through the solicitor, to apply to the Judges of the Courts of Common Pleas of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, to appoint Heffner as SPO for the district, and upon receipt of appropriate clearances, certifications and approval by the courts, to enter into an employment agreement.
- Kiley Smith as attendance officer to be paid at $15 per visit and $4 per citation, effective with the 2018-19 school year.
- Peggy Schweiger as a part-time paraprofessional at the DuBois Area High School, up to 882 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective with the 2018-19 school year.
- Tammy Kalgren as a part-time paraprofessional at Oklahoma Elementary School, up to 1,080 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective with the 2018-19 school year.
- Change the status for Karrie Miller from special education instructor to substitute special education instructor, effective the 2018-19 school year.
The following were hired as department chairwomen for curriculum/instruction (art and humanities, music) for the 2018-19 school year as follows, per contract. The stipend will be divided with art. Art will receive 50 percent and each of the individuals below will receive the other 50 percent, 25 percent each.
- Rebecca Sensor
- Melinda Swauger
Volunteers for the 2018-19 school year approved were:
- Greg Kennis, football
- Matthew Nedzinski, soccer
