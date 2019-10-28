DuBOIS — Several coaches for winter and spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year were hired at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting, but Superintendent Wendy Benton said that the DuBois Area School District is still in need of a third girls track coach.
“I just want to make it clear that we do plan to hire a third track coach for our girls track team and we still have a vacancy there,” said Benton. “So, you’ll notice on the agenda we’re hiring three coaches for boys track and only two for girls. But we are still looking for that third coach. If you or anyone you know are interested, please let us know.”
Scott Sullivan was hired as the girls track head coach, while Justin Marshall was hired as varsity assistant coach.
For boys track, Brian Clinger was hired as the head coach, while Bradley Sweet and Gregory Posteraro were hired as varsity assistant coaches.
For seventh and eighth grade track, Cory Yarus was hired as the coordinator.
In other extra-duty positions for spring sports, as per contract, Todd Stiner was hired as the head baseball coach and Dennis Nosker was hired as the head coach for softball.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract: Dennis Nosker as varsity assistant coach for wrestling; and Nicole Finalle as head gymnastics coach, with Deborah Finalle as gymnastics varsity assistant.
In other hirings, the board approved:
- Jane Herbstritt as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the high school (882 hours per year), effective on or after Oct. 28.
- Joanna Dinger as a cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Oct. 28.
- Melinda Swauger for the extra-duty position of show choir choreographer for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract.
The following resignations were approved:
- Jody Barton, paraprofessional at the high school, effective Sept. 20.
- Jody Kalgren, paraprofessional at Juniata Elementary, effective Oct. 4.
- Rachel Gould, paraprofessional at the middle school, effective Oct. 18.
- Danielle Catalano from the extra-duty position of Student Council advisor at the middle school for the 2019-2020 school year, effective immediately. This position was split with Anna Woods.