DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board meeting, reflected on staff accomplishments over the summer and addressed the challenges ahead as the new school year is about to get underway.
“Our staff has been working exceptionally hard throughout this summer, and we have accomplished a lot in preparation for the upcoming school year,” said Benton.
She recognized all of the district’s summer instructors.
“There are very few districts that were able to provide summer instructional programming,” said Benton. “As we all know, the last school year was exceptionally challenging for everyone, but especially our teachers trying to facilitate instruction in-person and as well as online. And there are many districts around the nation that the teachers they just said we just can’t do summer programs this year. And I’m very proud that we were able to offer more summer instructional programming than we have been able to in years. We had our high school programs, middle school programs, elementary extended full year. Our teachers have just gone above and beyond, and all of the instructional support staff as well. I’m just so grateful to their dedication, their commitment to our students. I want to thank them.”
Benton also thanked the food service department.
“They have just never missed a beat from the time that the schools were closed back in the spring of 2020,” she said. “They’ve been here I feel like just about every day, ensuring that we’re able to meet the nutritional needs of our students. We’re really committed to nourishing both their minds and their bodies. And just really it’s impressive. We launched the food truck this summer. That was a new initiative for us that we’re just getting started and really excited to see how that program is going to evolve.”
Benton noted that the custodial and maintenance departments have been doing “a phenomenal job.” She said she is excited for the middle school students to return to school to find that the carpet has been replaced in about 95 percent of the building, all of the classroom areas. She said there are still a couple of areas that the staff is going to need to complete at a later time such as the computer labs, the library and the main office.
“But overall, everyone will be coming back to new laminate flooring, which is really going to help us with COVID mitigation to be able to thoroughly clean the classroom floors,” she said. “As you can imagine, it’s difficult to clean carpet well, every day. Maintenance and the custodial department, they really teamed up and they exceeded my expectations. I’m so thankful for their hard work.”
Benton said the administrative team has been working every day in preparation with the health and safety plan and making sure that they’re doing everything they can to keep everyone safe and to keep the schools open as the district starts the next school year.
She also acknowledged the district’s Information Technology department for their hard work.
“If there’s one blessing from COVID, that’s that we have acquired more instructional technology than we’ve ever been able to afford in the past,” she said. “But that also means that there is an incredible amount of work in the summer for our IT department to manage all of those devices and to get everything ready for the return of staff and students.”
Benton said that the district administration and staff know that they are in for a challenging school year, but they are also up for that challenge.
“This’ll be the third year that COVID will impact our school district and our community deserves the absolute best that we can provide and we are prepared to deliver that,” she said.
The teachers will be welcomed back to school beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 19. The first day of school for students is on Monday, Aug. 23.
“We are looking forward to a great school year,” said Benton.