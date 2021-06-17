DuBOIS — Once again, the DuBois Area School District has received the Best Communities for Music Education Award.
At last week’s DuBois Area School Board work session, a video, created by the DuBois Area Middle School music department, was shared to celebrate the award.
“This is an award that we have received for three consecutive years, and for the five years prior to that, the middle school was awarded the SupportMusic Merit Award,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “So for a total of eight consecutive years, we have been recognized by The NAMM Foundation.”
DAMS instructor Rebecca Sensor created the video to show directors a little piece of what’s been happening within the music department and to showcase the talent and success of student musicians.
“We are so proud to once again receive the Best Communities for Music Education award,” Sensor told the Courier Express. “This designation is in recognition of the hard work of our district music teachers, the excellence of our students, the support of our administrators and the commitment of our school board and the entire community to having a thriving and successful music education experience for every student in the DuBois Area School District.”
“The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education,” according to the The NAMM Foundation website. “Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.”