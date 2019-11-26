DuBOIS — Several outgoing DuBois Area School Board members were recognized at Thursday’s meeting.
“We just want you to know how much we appreciate your time, your support, and your service to our district and to our school community,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Patty Fish was honored for serving on the school board for eight years.
“And Patty, we greatly appreciate that, it is a tremendous commitment,” said Benton.
“We’re also going to be honoring Mr. Lee Mitchell for his six years of service,” said Benton. “And we want you to know how much we appreciate you and your service to the district as well.”
Benton said the district was planning to recognize Albert Varacallo III for nearly two years of service on the board.
“We were notified today (Thursday) that there is a possibility that you could be staying with us, and we know and respect the fact that we’re giving you some time to think about that,” said Benton. “But please know how much we appreciate you for your support on the board.”
Although Varacallo, who represents Region A in the City of DuBois, did not run for re-election to the board, but he was notified by the Clearfield County Election Board last week that he won as a write-in candidate.
Board President Larry Salone expressed appreciation to the three for their time served on the board.
Director Mark Gilga also acknowledged and thanked Fish’s time serving as board president for seven years.
“The board president, they do a lot more, they work with the administration and it’s a lot more hours and a lot of people don’t realize that not only are they volunteering, but their family is not ... they’re missing out on that time,” said Gilga. “So not only are they doing it to help the community and their district, but their families are also making sacrifices. So this is much appreciated.”
With regard to Mitchell, Gilga said, “We might all have sat there and disagreed, but at the end of the meeting we always did what was right for the district. And a person like Lee Mitchell, he didn’t hesitate to say, ‘Hey, I don’t think this is right.’ And he brought a lot to the table with computers and we appreciate that because a lot of us, IT, computers, we know nothing about it, and you were there to give us a lot of perspectives, so I appreciate that.”
Fish thanked the taxpayers for giving her the opportunity to serve on the board.
“When I first got on the board and I was elected eight years ago, we were facing deficits, we were told that in three years the state would be coming in and taking over our schools because of (the financial state) in our district,” said Fish. “I just want to say that we rolled up our sleeves and we didn’t give up on the district. I did sacrifice a lot of time with my family and I appreciate my husband ... that must have made it very hard because I wanted to give 110 percent and I wanted to do a good job.”
“In three years, my two goals were to see where I could help and to leave the place better than the way I found it,” said Fish. “I believe we accomplished that goal together. I feel I’ve learned a lot in the process, made some good friends. I trust the people the new administration and the board, and I feel better leaving, knowing it’s in good hands. I’ll be praying that you make the right decisions and you’re doing the right things.”
“I have so much I’d like to say and so much I won’t,” said Mitchell, which brought laughter to the audience. “When I started on the board things were not that great. I think that we made a lot of really good decisions for the district.”