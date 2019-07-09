Contract details for DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy J. Benton, who was appointed by the board in May, have been released.
At their May 16 meeting, directors approved a five-year contract for Benton, who had been serving as the substitute superintendent since Dec. 31, 2018, when Superintendent Luke Lansberry began a paid leave of absence. Her contract was effective May 30, 2019, and continues through May 29, 2024. On March 28, the board accepted Lansberry’s retirement, effective May 29.
Prior to being named substitute superintendent, Benton had served as assistant superintendent since July 1, 2016.
According to the superintendent’s contract, Benton’s starting salary is $140,000 — the same salary Lansberry started at when he was hired in September 2016. On May 30 of each subsequent year of the agreement, Benton will be entitled to an increase of 2 percent.
The average school superintendent salary in Pennsylvania is $159,283 as of June 27, 2019, but the range typically falls between $130,108 and $192,201, according to salary.com. Salary ranges can vary widely depending on the city and many other factors, including education, certifications, additional skills, and the number of years an individual has spent in their profession.
Other compensation details include:
- A one-time $2,000 payment into a Tax Sheltered Annuity was to be paid no later than June 30.
- Benton will be able to earn an additional 1 percent based on meeting performance factors in her evaluation in May.
- The district retains the right to adjust the superintendent’s annual salary during the term of the agreement and any extension of, provided that such adjustment will not reduce the annual salary in effect at any given time without the written approval of the superintendent. Any adjustment in salary made during the life of the agreement will be recorded in the board minutes and will become a part of the agreement.
The district will provide Benton with the following benefits:
- Vacation leave:
- Annual vacation of 28 days in accordance with the district’s Act 93 agreement in effect at the signing of the agreement. The superintendent will not use vacation leave during the first two weeks of school or the last two weeks of school, except as otherwise expressly authorized by the board president.
- Holidays:
- Paid holidays are authorized in accordance with the district’s Act 93 agreement.
- Personal days:
- The superintendent will receive five personal days in effect at the signing of the agreement. In the event the superintendent works less than a full calendar year, personal days will be prorated. If the superintendent does not use her personal days on or before May 29 of each year of this contract, these days will be converted to sick leave.
- Sick leave:
- The superintendent will be granted 13 sick days per year. Annual sick leave days will be credited on May 30 with the full 13 days. The district reserves the right to request a physician’s statement for use of four or more consecutive sick days.
- The superintendent will be reimbursed at the rate of $100 per day for each accumulated/unused sick day at the time of retirement, i.e. normal retirement under Public School Employees Retirement System limitations. As outlined in the Act 93 agreement, an employee dismissed for cause or who does not notify the district of his/her retirement intent prior to March 1 of the calendar year of retirement will not be eligible for this severance pay.
- Bereavement and sabbatical leave is also included in the agreement.
- Group Term Life Insurance will be granted in the amount of $200,000. The district’s responsibility is the payment of the premium and in no instance will the district be self-insured.
- Medical insurance levels of coverage will be consistent with the coverage outlined in the Act 93 agreement.
- Dental insurance
- Tuition reimbursement: Full reimbursement for courses, programs, seminars, workshops and/or conferences taken as part of continuing education per board approval.
- The superintendent will be subject to reasonable suspicion and post-accident drug/alcohol testing as outlined in the Act 93 agreement.
- Professional memberships
- Expense reimbursement
- Post-retirement benefits: The superintendent may continue under the district’s health care plan given she pays the district’s group rate annually.
- Laptop/IPad
- Cell phone
In the event the board directs that any investigation of the superintendent’s conduct or performance be undertaken, the superintendent will be granted the opportunity to respond, verbally or in writing, to any documents, findings or conclusions derived from such an investigation prior to the investigation being conducted. Any investigation undertaken by the board will be completed in private without any public disclosure by the board or the superintendent of the commencement or progress of the same.