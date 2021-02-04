DuBOIS — As the DuBois Area School District acknowledged School Director Recognition Month, Superintendent Wendy Benton took time to reflect on the accomplishments of local board members.
“I just want to recognize that I think our board is exceptionally committed and as we celebrate you and we celebrate you this month, I think it’s important that we’re always so future focused, that we sometimes stop and reflect on, where we’ve been and how we got to where we are today,” said Benton.
Benton, noting that this is her eighth year with the district, said she started in 2013 and sat in the audience at every board meeting as the middle school principal.
“I watched presentation after presentation with concerns that our district was slated for bankruptcy,” said Benton. “We were clearly, our expenditures were far exceeding our revenue. We were dipping $3 to $4 million out of the fund balance. We just simply could not sustain. And within two years we were going to be in the red.”
From there in 2015, Benton said the district engaged in a feasibility study, “which was overwhelming and just seemed to be unattainable. Whenever we looked at the needs across our districts with the eight elementary schools and middle and high school and all of our needs, I mean, it was just something that was just simply unattainable.”
From 2016 to 2018, the board and administration began the process of reconfiguring the district.
“And I believe that we have done so successfully,” said Benton. “It was unfortunate that we had to close four of our elementary schools and we reduced a lot of staff, but because we made those tough decisions, that really led us into a much brighter future.”
From that point, Benton said the district has been able to establish a budget that truly reflects the district’s values and values of educating students.
“That has been a top priority for us,” Benton said. “We have enhanced our educational programming. We are further ahead today than we’ve ever been. We’ve been able to update our instructional resources. We have textbook cycles implemented. We have always had a goal of being a one-to-one district, but we just really could not afford to implement such a task.”
Today, however, Benton said the district is very proud to say that it is a one-to-one district and has an outstanding infrastructure to support that technology because of the efforts of Dan Brocious, director of information technology, and the support of the board.
“We have really advanced our instructional technology and devices for our instructional, as well as our instructional support staff in the frame,” said Benton. “In the spring, you’ll recall that we provided internet in the homes of over 390 individuals. And to date, we are providing internet in the homes of over 350 to ensure that all children have equitable access to learning and have that option of being in-person or online.”
Benton also recognized Business Manager Jeanette Buriak’s hard work, with the support of the board, for implementing the Community Eligibility Provision Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all of the students in the district.
In 2013, Benton said there were two School Resource Officers for the entire district, and now the district has 15 School Police Officers and its own police department.
Benton noted that the district has also enhanced its video surveillance, slate cards, metal detectors and all types of security.
“We have engaged in an incredible amount of facility upgrades everywhere from lighting, flooring, doors, windows paving, and you’re all very familiar familiar of all the time that we spent on the roof project,” said Benton. “I’m excited that by 2023, we will have new or at least a newer roof on all of our schools, which was quite a feat because to replace a roof on a school is it’s close to a $1 million, sometimes more for our larger buildings.”
Benton also acknowledged the Wasson and Oklahoma renovation and expansion projects that are underway.
“They are going to be amazing facilities for our students and for our community moving forward,” she said.
The district can be very proud of the health and safety plan that all staff and board members worked very hard to establish, said Benton.
“We adopted that in time so that we can bring kids in for summer school with our extended school year. So that has demonstrated its effectiveness for the past seven months,” said Benton. “One thing that I’m most proud of is the fact that we have been able to educate our students throughout the pandemic. And like I say, every day that we’re able to, to have our doors open and have our students with the option to be educated in person is a blessing because there are many students across the state of Pennsylvania and the nation for that matter that have not been in school since March of last year. And we successfully maintained all of our services and extracurricular activities.”
Benton said she is most proud of all of the people in the district because they “are always our greatest assets, our vision for the future, our success as a team, the connections with our community and the support that we’ve provided for and to each other.”