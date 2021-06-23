DuBOIS — In collaboration with Metz Culinary Management, the DuBois Area School District is launching the 2021 Free Summer Lunch Program, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Benton said nutritious lunches will be served between 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for children 18 years of age and under on July 6 through Aug. 12 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the cafeteria at the following sites:
- CG Johnson Elementary School
- DuBois Area Middle School
- Treasure Lake Church
After years in the making, Benton said, and through the support of the No Kid Hungry Grant, the DuBois Area School District’s goal of unveiling a food truck will be available this summer for any child 18 years of age and under on the following days and at the following sites:
- Tuesdays – Penfield Grange Parking Lot
- Wednesdays – Luthersburg Community Center
- Thursdays – Sykesville Stahl Park
Menus will be posted on the school district website and adults are welcome and encouraged to participate for $3 per meal.
“While the primary goal of the food truck is to end childhood hunger, it is not exclusive to individuals living in poverty,” said Benton. “We are prepared to feed as many children as possible and all children are encouraged to participate. One of the main reasons we applied to be a Community Eligibility Provision District was to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. We can best meet the educational needs of our students when their bodies are nourished and healthy and their minds are well. Summer is considered to be the time when childhood hunger is at its highest. We want our students to return in August rejuvenated, nourished and ready to learn.”
Elementary, middle school and extended school year summer instructional programs have been scheduled at the middle school so the district can continue to nourish summer learners through the free summer lunch program, said Benton.
“We are most grateful for our food service workers that have never waived on their commitment to nourishing the children of our school community,” said Benton. “Regardless of a national pandemic, temporary and long-term closures, our food service department consistently met the needs of our students with grace. In a matter of a few hours they prepared, at times over one thousand meals, for students to take home due to a temporary closure for deep cleaning and they always kept the drive-through open at the high school for our students in Distance Learning and quarantine. This team understands that it’s difficult to learn when you are hungry and they remain strong in their commitment to eliminate this potential barrier from learning.”
Benton said Food Service Director Tom Koscienski has been instrumental in leading the food service department and working collaboratively with Business Manager Jeanette Buriak on establishing the vision for the food truck.
Buriak introduced the idea of a food truck several years ago and has worked tirelessly to accomplish this goal, said Benton, noting that a food truck isn’t a common operational practice for a school district.
“However, once Jeanette had an opportunity to build awareness of the importance of providing meals to the children spread across our 258-square-mile district, she had the full attention of the No Kid Hungry National Campaign with a grant award of $69,000 to purchase the food truck,” said Benton. “Most recently, Mrs. Buriak was awarded a second grant from No Kid Hungry in the amount of $18,000 to enhance the food truck with pizza ovens, coolers, personal protective equipment and children’s literature. The district also plans to utilize the $14,459.47 donation from our community rounding up at our local Martin’s Food Store to meet the needs of the children that we serve. It is our hope that we will be able to nourish the body and the mind by providing a children’s book when serving the meal.”
Benton said what started as a great idea without a penny of funding has, through the support of many, evolved into an opportunity to provide a sense of hope to the future leaders of the community.
“If the children in our community are hungry, we want them to know that we care and we will feed you,” Benton said.