DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District will once again provide financial support to the Teen Court of Clearfield County Association, which is entering its 24th year of operation.
The board approved a contribution of $950 for the 2018-19 school year at its recent meeting.
“Welcome to Teen Court’s 24th year of operation in Clearfield County,” said Teen Court Master Coordinator Christy Thomas in the board’s agenda packet. Teen Court is still located in the Clearfield County Courthouse.
In the past year, Thomas said, Teen Court has had more than 300 volunteers from 10 local, participating school districts who have acted as attorneys and jurors.
“We have at least 15 volunteer adults participating by acting as judge, adult attorney assistant or tipstaff for our Teen Court sessions,” Thomas said. “Our community services agencies are still going strong as well and are still keeping 75 local non-profit agencies busy with our defendants who are required to perform community service hours to complete their sentence.”
Thomas also said Teen Court continues to help many high school volunteer students reach their goal for community service hours to graduate high school and continue to provide a setting for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to receive a legal badge by participating in a Teen Court session including a tour of the courthouse. Teen Court is open to be viewed by any of those from the school districts or agencies, especially involving youths, with prior approval.
The past year, there were 22 juvenile defendant referrals to the Teen Court program.
“We are proud that this program continues to be active and work for the betterment of our youth and community,” Thomas said.
Teen Court funding contributions for 2018-19 term
A total of $16,550 in funding was received from the following for the 2018-19 term:
- City of DuBois, $750
- Clearfield Borough, $750
- Clearfield Alliance Christian School, $250
- Clearfield Area School District, $950
- Clearfield County Government, $4,000
- Curwensville Area School District, $950
- DuBois Area School District, $950
- DuBois Central Catholic, $500
- Glendale Area School District, $600
- The Gray Family Foundation, $500
- Harmony School District, $500
- The Mengle Foundation, $3,000
- Moshannon Valley School District, $650
- Sandy Township Supervisors, $750
- West Branch School District, $700
- Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, $750
