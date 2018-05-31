Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... WEST CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 400 PM EDT * AT 203 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SLOW MOVING AND TRAINING THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN SOME LOCATIONS SINCE 1 PM. ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING FROM THE SOUTHWEST WILL BRING ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF AN INCH OR MORE TO THIS SAME LOCATION BETWEEN 215 PM AND 4 PM, JUST TO THE NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM MAHAFFEY TO LUMBER CITY. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS FEEDING INTO THE WEST BRANCH OF THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER, AND CAUSE QUICK RISES OF UP TO SEVERAL FEET ON THE RIVER ITSELF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&